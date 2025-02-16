Qatar Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic

Date: February 17, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,035,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic preview

Alcaraz celebrates his win at the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Marin Cilic in the first round of the Qatar Open on Monday, February 17.

Alcaraz is currently one of the top three players on the men's tour, having added two Major titles to his collection last year by winning both the French Open and Wimbledon. He also successfully defended his title at the BNP Paribas Open, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the finals.

The Spaniard enters Doha on the back of a clinical performance in Rotterdam. He began his campaign with dominant wins over Botic Van De Zandschulp and Pedro Martinez in the initial rounds. Alcaraz then overpowered Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals and kept his calm against Alex De Minaur in the finals to outsmart the Australian 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 and lift the title.

Cilic plays a forehand in the Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Source: Getty

Marin Cilic, meanwhile, will be making his first appearance of the season in Qatar. He missed the Australian Open due to minor setbacks in preseason training, including fitness concerns.

Although the Croatian didn't feature much last year, he did manage to win a title in Hangzhou. He outclassed three of the top 10 seeds en route to the title, including a win over Zhang Zhizhen in the final, 7-6(5), 7-6(5).

Cilic will enter Qatar on the back of a second-round exit in the 2024 Serbia Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Cilic 3-1. He defeated the Croatian most recently in the 2022 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1600 Marin Cilic +725

Odds via BetMGM

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marin Cilic prediction

Alcaraz in action at the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will be brimming with confidence after winning the title in Rotterdam. The Spaniard was outdone by Novak Djokovic's brilliance in Melbourne but has bounced back in fine form and is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win in Qatar.

Cilic, on the other hand, showed his potential by winning a title in Hangzhou on his return. However, the Croat will need to be in top shape to maintain a high level of consistency on tour. He is a proven winner and can upset any opponent on his day.

An entertaining encounter will be on the cards in the first round of the Qatar Open. Alcaraz will be expected to pass this tricky challenge and continue his rich vein of form. While he might face some resistance from Cilic, the young Spaniard should be able to secure the win on Monday.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

