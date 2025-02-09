Qatar Open 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Maria Sakkari vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Marta Kostyuk vs Zeynep Sonmez

The Qatar Open 2025 is the first WTA 1000 of the season. There was a brief lull following the conclusion of the Australian Open but the stakes will be raised once again with a series of WTA 1000 tournaments lined up over the next few weeks.

Madison Keys, who captured her maiden Major title Down Under, has opted to skip the entire Middle East swing in order to recover from an injury. The top eight seeds here, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, have received a first-round bye, and won't be in action for a bit.

Swiatek is bidding to claim a historic fourth consecutive title here. While the big names won't begin their campaign just yet, there are still plenty of notable names in the draw to keep one entertained. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for some of the first-round matches lined up on Day 1 of the Qatar Open:

#1. Maria Sakkari vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Sakkari shut down her season earlier than expected last year due to an injury, and her return from the same this year hasn't gone that well. She has a 2-5 record at the main draw level, and hasn't won back-to-back matches yet.

She's defending runner-up and quarterfinal points at Indian Wells and Miami next month. It is paramount that she performs well in the Middle East, or else she'll find herself out of the top 100 by the end of March given her current form.

Ruse gave eventual champion Keys a tough fight at the Australian Open but lost to her in three sets in the second round. She then failed to impress in front of her home crowd at the Transylvania Open and crashed out in the first round. She has now scored wins over Taylor Townsend and Daria Saville to book her place in the Qatar Open main draw.

Sakkari has reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open on two occasions in the past but lost in the first round last year. Both are in dire need of a win at the moment. Ruse's two qualifying wins could give her a slight edge in her first career meeting against the Greek.

Predicted winner: Elena-Gabriela Ruse

#2. Clara Tauson vs Elise Mertens

Clara Tauson at the Linz Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tauson has been in fine form this year and has compiled a 10-2 record. She started the season with a title in Auckland, and then made the third round of the Australian Open. She recently was a semifinalist at the Linz Open as well.

Mertens has played quite well this year and also has a 10-2 record. She was the runner-up at the Hobart International, and then lost in the second round of the Melbourne Major. She bounced back by winning her ninth career title in singles at the Singapore Open.

Mertens had a memorable run to the Qatar Open title back when it was a WTA 500 event, and beat three top 10 players en route to the title. Tauson, meanwhile, has a 1-1 record at the venue. The young Dane is finally living up to her potential after a series of injuries hampered her, and while her opponent is also in good form, she should be able to overcome her in the end.

Predicted winner: Clara Tauson

#3. Marta Kostyuk vs Zeynep Sonmez

Kostyuk started the year with back-to-back first-round losses in Brisbane and Adelaide. She then reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she made the last eight last year.

Sonmez lost in the first round of the Australian Open, and failed to advance beyond the qualifying rounds of the other four WTA tournaments she participated in. She received a wildcard to compete in the Qatar Open.

Kostyuk is off to a slow start compared to last year. However, given that Sonmez is yet to win a main draw match this season, the Ukrainian will be heavily favored to advance to the next round.

Predicted winner: Marta Kostyuk

#4. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Magdalena Frech

Beattriz Haddad Maia is the 13th seed at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Haddad Maia arrived at the Australian Open on a three-match losing streak but shook off her dreadful form to reach the third round. Frech was also in a similar position, and snapped her four-match losing skid with a third-round showing at the season's first Major. She competed in the Abu Dhabi Open earlier this week, and was soundly beaten by Linda Noskova in the first round.

Haddad Maia leads Frech 3-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their first three matches until the latter bucked the trend with a win at last year's Wuhan Open. Neither are in good form at the moment and have a 2-4 record heading into the Qatar Open.

Haddad Maia is a former quarterfinalist at the Qatar Open, while Frech will attempt to make it past the opening hurdle for the first time. Considering the Brazilian's dominance in this rivalry, she will be favored to come out on top once again.

Predicted winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia

