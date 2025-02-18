Qatar Open 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Quentin Halys, Alex de Minaur vs Roman Safiullin

Day 1 of the Qatar Open saw the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper win their respective tournament openers while seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated. The second day of the ATP 500 event will see 16 matches across singles and doubles take place.

Novak Djokovic's run in Doha started strongly in the doubles tournament, as he and Fernando Verdasco triumphed 6-1, 6-2 over Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik. The Serb will look to start his singles campaign in similar fashion, as he takes on a difficult opponent in Matteo Berrettini.

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will face Karen Khachanov in an all-Russian clash while sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Hamad Medjedovic. The likes of Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the men's singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the Qatar Open.

#1. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Quentin Halys

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face French qualifier Quentin Halys in the first round of the Qatar Open. Whoever wins, will play either sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Hamad Medjedovic.

Auger-Aliassime entered Doha after a disappointing opening-round exit at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam at the hands of Andrea Vavassori. Halys competed in the qualifiers of the Qatar Open and beat Mubarak Al-Harrasi and Stan Wawrinka.

The Canadian has had a promising start to 2025, having already won two titles, while the Frenchman has had just one main-draw win. Auger-Aliassime should have little problem bagging the win given his form, and should manage to book his place in the second round of the Qatar Open.

Predicted Winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime.

#2. Alex de Minaur vs Roman Safiullin

Second seed Alex de Minaur will take on Roman Safiullin in the first round of the Qatar Open. The two will lock horns for the very first time and whoever wins, will take on either Botic van de Zandschulp or Abdullah Shelbayh in the second round of the tournament.

De Minaur is coming off a runner-up finish at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam while Safiullin will play his first tournament since his opening-round exit at the Australian Open. The Aussie has won 11 out of 13 matches so far in 2025 while the Russian is yet to clinch a tour-level win.

Given his current run of form, it seems highly unlikely that De Minaur will not win comprehensively and he should be able to reach the second round in Doha without much trouble.

#3.Jan-Lennard Struff vs Tallon Griekspoor

Jan-Lennard Struff will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the first round of the Qatar Open. The two will lock horns for the third time, with the Dutchman leading their head-to-head 2-0. Whoever comes out on top, will take on either third seed Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Struff is coming at the back off a quarterfinal appearance at the Open 13 Provence while Griekspoor last competed at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he narrowly lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Both players have won three matches each so far in 2025, with Struff having played seven matches while Griekspoor played six. While the German is no slouch, the Dutchman has beaten him twice before and he has a fair chance of registering a third win if he plays at his best.

Predicted Winner: Tallon Griekspoor.

#4. Zizou Bergs vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Zizou Bergs will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round of the Qatar Open. It will be their very first encounter and the winner will face either fourth seed Daniil Medvedev or Karen Khachanov in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Bergs is coming off an impressive semifinal run at the Open 13 Provence while Bautista Agut suffered an opening-round defeat at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The Belgian has had a good start to 2025, with ten wins out of 14 matches so far. The Spaniard on the other hand, is yet to bag a tour-level win this season.

While Bautista Agut is the higher-ranked player of the two, Bergs' impressive run of form should see him come out on top and book his place in the second round of the Qatar Open.

Predicted Winner: Zizou Bergs.

