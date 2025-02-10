Qatar Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Caroline Garcia, Jelena Ostapenko vs Liudmila Samsonova

Jasmine Paolini and Jelena Ostapenko will be among some of the big names taking to the court on Day 3 of the 2025 Qatar Open. Both women will play their respective second-round encounters.

While Paolini takes on Caroline Garcia in her match, Ostapenko will square off against Liudmila Samsonova. These two match-ups are not the only exciting ones lined up for Tuesday.

As we head closer to the action, let’s take a look at the prospects of some of the top names in the fray on Day 3 of the 2025 Qatar Open:

#1 Jasmine Paolini vs Caroline Garcia

Jasmine Paoliniis the fourth seed. (Source: Getty)

The second-round encounter will pit Caroline Garcia’s power-hitting against Jasmine Paolini’s defensive prowess. While the conditions in Doha favor the former, she will have to be extra careful.

Trending

Paolini is not someone who gives away too many free points and chases down a lot of balls. But her recent success has been inspired by her newfound willingness to take the ball early and attack herself. She possesses solid groundstrokes off both wings and is not scared to come into the net.

Garcia, on the other hand, has seen her fortunes dwindle in the last 12 months and has turned in error-strewn performances in the few matches that she has played this year. Unless she can tidy up the act, Paolini could well run away with this one.

Prediction: Paolini to win in straight sets

#2 Jelena Ostapenko vs Liudmila Samsonova

Jelena Ostapenko is a former finalist. (Source: Getty)

Fans can expect some big hitting from the second-round encounter between Jelena Ostapenko and Liudmila Samsonova, two women who like taking big swings at the tennis ball.

When either Ostapenko or Samsonova are dialed in, their shotmaking can be a sight to behold. Inconsistency, however, plagues both their games and it is the Latvian who has struggled with her form more at the start of 2025.

Ostapenko has won just two matches in five tournaments as opposed to her opponent, who has at least one semifinal (Adelaide) to show for. Samsonova will not make life any easier for her opponent and may have enough in terms of match-winning confidence to eke out a win here.

Prediction: Samsonova to win in three sets

#3 Mirra Andreeva vs Rebecca Sramkova

Mirra Andreeva is the youngest player in the draw. (Source: Getty)

The young Mirra Andreeva has been showing maturity way beyond her years on the tennis court for quite some time now. During her Qatar Open first-round outing, she once again showcased composure by not panicking when she was down a set and a break against Katie Volynets.

The teenager continued to back her shots up and the result followed. Her big and brave hitting eventually pushed Volynets onto the backfoot and she will need to do much of the same against Rebecca Sramkova, another steady baseliner who does not give away much for free.

The Slovak had found a purple patch at the back end of last year, helping her country soar to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals but the form has not carried forward into 2025. She is yet to cross the second-round hurdle in six attempts.

The roles will be defined, with Andreeva being the aggressor and Sramkova looking to wear her down by extending rallies. The latter's tactic has its merits but the quick courts in Doha and Andreeva’s rejuvenated serve (she fired 11 aces and won 70%-plus points behind first serve) should help the youngster over the line.

Prediction: Andreeva to win in three sets

#4 Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Avanesyan

Daria Kasatkina opened her campaign with a double bagel. (Source: Getty)

Daria Kasatkina was absolutely ruthless in her 6-0, 6-0 opening-round win over Polina Kudermetova, a woman who made a WTA 500 final just a few weeks ago.

The 42-minute masterclass would have her next opponent, Elina Avanesyan, worried. Luckily for the Armenian, she is in solid form coming into the contest herself. After a good start to the season in Adelaide and Brisbane, Avanesyan lost the plot a little at the Australian Open but is already looking set to bounce back.

The Armenian fought her way into the second round and could well use her powerful hitting from the backcourt to try and push Kasatkina on the backfoot. The only problem is that the Russian seems to be in a zone where pace coming at her does not bother her. She neutralized Kudermetova’s power beautifully with her guile, which, as it often does, bamboozled her opponent into submission.

Avanesyan is likely to put up a much stronger fight than Kudermetova, but if she is not patient with Kasaktina, the match could slip out of her hands.

Prediction: Kasatkina to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback