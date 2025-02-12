Qatar Open 2025 Day 4: Women's singles and doubles predictions ft. Marta Kostyuk vs Magda Linette

Day 4 of Qatar Open 2025 will take on February 12 and a total of 11 matches will take place across singles and doubles. The third round of the women's singles event will take place, with all the quarterfinalists set to be decided by the end of the day.

Three-time and defending champion will face Linda Noskova after her 6-3, 6-2 win over Maria Sakkari while last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina will lock horns with Rebecca Sramkova . The match between Jessica Pegula and Daria Kasatkina will be the only Round of 16 fixture at the Qatar Open featuring two players who are among the top 10 seeds.

The liles of fourth seed Jasmine Paolini and Marta Kostyuk are also set to be in action, as are Erin Routcliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski. On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 4 of the Qatar Open.

#1. Marta Kostyuk vs Magda Linette

Marta Kostyuk will face Magda Linette in the third round of the Qatar Open. The two will lock horns for the second time, with Kostyuk winning their previous encounter 6-2, 7-6(5) in San Diego in 2023. Whoever wins, will face either Leylah Fernandez or Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Kostyuk booked her place in the third round in Doha after scripting one of the tournament's upsets by beating third seed Coco Gauff 6-2, 7-5 while Linette edged out compatriot Magdalena Frech 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. The Ukrainian has won four out of seven matches so far in 2025 while the Pole has triumphed in five out of eight.

Kostyuk is gradually gaining form and will be high on confidence after her win over Gauff. While Linette is no slouch, the Ukrainian should manage to get the better of her and reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Predicted Winner: Marta Kostyuk.

#2. Elise Mertens vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Elise Mertens will square off against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the Qatar Open. The two will lock horns for the sixth time, with the Belgian currently leading their head-to-head 3-2. The winner of the match will face either sixth seed Jessica Pegula or tenth seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

Both players booked their spots in the third round of the Qatar Open in contrasting fashion, with Mertens registering a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win over Cristina Bucsa while Alexandrova edged out World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

The Belgian has had an impressive start to the 2025 season with 12 wins out of 15 matches so far while Alexandrova has won seven out of ten. With both players in good form, we could have a scintillating fixture on our hands.

While Alexandrova recently beat Sabalenka, Mertens' relatively better run of form should see her edge out the Russian and book her place in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Predicted winner: Elise Mertens.

#3. Erin Routcliffe/ Gabriela Dabrowski vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider

Top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routcliffe will lock horns with the Russian pair of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the second round of the Qatar Open. The winner of this clash will face either seventh seeds Anna Dalinina and Irina Khromacheva or the Japanese duo of Eri Hozumo and Shuko Aoyama.

Routcliffe and Dabrowski received a bye to the second round of the Qatar Open by virtue of being the top seeds. Andreeva and Shnaider, on the other hand, had to come back from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula and Ashyln Krueger 4-6, 6-3 [10-7].

Both pairs reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year, with Andreeva and Shnaider previously winning the Brisbane International after beating Priscilla Hon and Anna Kalinskaya in the final.

Dabrowski and Routcliffe produced a string of impressive performances in 2024, winning the WTA Finals while reaching the final of Wimbledon, the Miami Open and the Canadian Open. Given the performances of both pairs of late, we could be in for an exciting fixture.

