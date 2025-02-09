Qatar Open 2025: Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks

Date: February 9, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks preview

Shnaider in action in the 2025 Australian Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

11th seed Diana Shnaider will take on Alycia Parks in the first round of the Qatar Open on Sunday.

Trending

Shnaider was one one of the stand-out performers on tour last year, winning in Bad Homburg, Hong Kong, Budapest and Hua Hin. She also reached the semifinal of the Canadian Open in Toronto, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

The Russian will enter Doha on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Adelaide International and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. She outfoxed the likes of Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Ajla Tomljanovic at the Melbourne Major, but fell to Donna Vekic in the third round. The Czech defeated Shnaider in a thrilling three-set bout, 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 7-5.

Parks plays a running forehand in the Transylvania Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alycia Parks, meanwhile, played most of her tennis on the ITF Challenger Cirucit in 2024. She reached the third round of the Australian Open and the second round of the Guangzhou Open, which were her best results on tour.

The American entered Doha on the back of early exits in Melbourne, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca. She started her campaign by crusing past Ysaline Bonaventure in the first qualifer and then overpowered Veronika Kudermetova to book a ticket to the main draw. Parks outclassed the Russian Kudermetova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Shnaider leads the head-to-head against Parks 1-0. She defeated the American at the 2023 Charleston Open.

Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Diana Shnaider -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-140) Alycia Parks +210 +1.5 (-130) Under 20.5 (-105)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks prediction

There will be heavy expectations from Diana Shnaider this year as the Russian raised a lot of eyebrows with her brilliant performances in 2024. She has a formidable all-around game and high tactical acumen on court.

Alycia Parks, meanwhile, has also been knocking on the door to make a significant impact. Apart from her ordinary performance on tour, the American captured three titles on the ITF circuit last year. She likes to rely on her potent serve and moves effortlessly on court.

A gripping encounter will be on the cards in the first round of the Qatar Open. While Parks will be high on confidence after back-to-back wins in the qualifiers, Shnaider already seems to be in good form. The Russian will be a slight favorite to come out on top, but will need to take her chances and begin well. If Shnaider holds her nerve during crucial moments, she should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Shnaider to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback