Qatar Open 2025: Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks
Date: February 9, 2025
Tournament: Qatar Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Doha, Qatar
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks preview
11th seed Diana Shnaider will take on Alycia Parks in the first round of the Qatar Open on Sunday.
Shnaider was one one of the stand-out performers on tour last year, winning in Bad Homburg, Hong Kong, Budapest and Hua Hin. She also reached the semifinal of the Canadian Open in Toronto, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.
The Russian will enter Doha on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Adelaide International and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. She outfoxed the likes of Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Ajla Tomljanovic at the Melbourne Major, but fell to Donna Vekic in the third round. The Czech defeated Shnaider in a thrilling three-set bout, 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 7-5.
Alycia Parks, meanwhile, played most of her tennis on the ITF Challenger Cirucit in 2024. She reached the third round of the Australian Open and the second round of the Guangzhou Open, which were her best results on tour.
The American entered Doha on the back of early exits in Melbourne, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca. She started her campaign by crusing past Ysaline Bonaventure in the first qualifer and then overpowered Veronika Kudermetova to book a ticket to the main draw. Parks outclassed the Russian Kudermetova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.
Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks head-to-head
Shnaider leads the head-to-head against Parks 1-0. She defeated the American at the 2023 Charleston Open.
Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks odds
Diana Shnaider vs Alycia Parks prediction
There will be heavy expectations from Diana Shnaider this year as the Russian raised a lot of eyebrows with her brilliant performances in 2024. She has a formidable all-around game and high tactical acumen on court.
Alycia Parks, meanwhile, has also been knocking on the door to make a significant impact. Apart from her ordinary performance on tour, the American captured three titles on the ITF circuit last year. She likes to rely on her potent serve and moves effortlessly on court.
A gripping encounter will be on the cards in the first round of the Qatar Open. While Parks will be high on confidence after back-to-back wins in the qualifiers, Shnaider already seems to be in good form. The Russian will be a slight favorite to come out on top, but will need to take her chances and begin well. If Shnaider holds her nerve during crucial moments, she should be able to come out on top.
Pick: Shnaider to win in three sets.