Qatar Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,035,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

In Picture: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Getty)

The second round of the 2025 Qatar Open will see Felix Auger-Aliassime keep his bid for a third title of the season on track when he takes on Hamad Medjedovic. Auger-Aliassime has had an excellent start to the 2025 season, winning two titles. He won the Adelaide International, with three-set wins over the likes of Tommy Paul in the semifinal and Sebastian Korda in the final.

However, Auger-Aliassime had a disappointing Australian Open, losing against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round despite winning the first two sets. But the Canadian bounced back nicely, winning the title in Montpellier with a 6-2, 6-7 (7), 7-6(2) win over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the final.

He started his campaign at the Qatar Open with a hard-fought three-set win over French Qualifier Quentin Halys. Auger-Aliassime returned from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

The Qatar Open is only the second ATP event for Hamad Medjedovic in 2025. He is coming on the back of a final appearance at the Open 13 Provence. The Serbian defeated some high-quality opponents such as Karen Khachanov in the second round and recorded a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medjedovic lost the final against home favorite and defending champion Ugo Humbert, 6-7 (4), 4-6. He continued his good form in Qatar, starting his campaign with a 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-6 (5) win over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime TBD TBD TBD Hamad Medjedovic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Auger-Aliassime has a 61 percent win ratio on hard courts in his career. He has reached 12 finals on the surface, winning seven titles. Although six of those seven titles have come on indoor hard courts, the Canadian won his maiden outdoor hard-court title in Adelaide this year.

Meanwhile, Medjedovic has reached both his finals on Tour on indoor hardcourts before losing out to Humbert in Marseille this year and against Denis Shapovalov 4-6,4-6 at the Belgrade Open last year.

Medjedovic is coming off a deep run in Marseille, whereas Auger-Aliassime retired from his first-round match in Rotterdam and will be much fresher. That combined with his current form, makes the Canadian the favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets

