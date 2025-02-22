Qatar Open 2025 Final: Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (8) Jack Draper

Date: February 22, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper preview

Andrey Rublev at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will face eighth seed Jack Draper in the final of the Qatar Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Rublev moved past Alexander Bublik and Nuno Borges in the first couple of rounds, beating both of them with a score of 6-3, 6-4. He then survived a spirited challenge from Alex de Minaur to earn a hard-fought 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8) win over him and book a semifinal showdown against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rublev took the opening set with a single break of serve in his favor, and Auger-Aliassime returned the favor to capture the second set in similar fashion. The two went toe-to-toe in the third set, with the Russian ultimately edging out his opponent in the tie-break to score a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) win.

Ad

Draper scored straight sets wins over Alexei Popyrin and Christopher O'Connell to make the last eight. He rallied from a set down to beat former top 10 player Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to book his spot in the semifinals, where Jiri Lehecka awaited him.

The two were on even footing at the start of the first set, until Lehecka raised his level to bag three games in a row to take the set. Draper drew first blood in the second set to go up a break but was pegged back by his opponent rather quickly.

Ad

Nevertheless, Draper outplayed Lehecka in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the set. The young Brit finished the third set in a hurry as he reeled off the last four games of the match to wrap up a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 comeback win.

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Rublev leads Draper 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the US Open 2023 in straight sets.

Ad

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev

+105 -1.5 (+220) Over 22.5 (-140) Jack Draper

-130 +1.5 (-350) Under 22.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper prediction

Jack Draper at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have had a similar road to the final. They won their first two matches in straight sets, and were pushed to three sets in their next couple of matches. This has been Rublev's best week of the season. He had won four matches prior to the Qatar Open, and he has now tallied four wins in a row this week.

Ad

Draper hadn't contested a match since retiring from his fourth-round clash against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. He has put his best foot forward upon his return, and extended his winning streak to nine matches at the ATP 500 level, dating back to his title-winning run at last year's Vienna Open.

Draper has guaranteed himself a new career high ranking of No. 12 next week with his run to the final here. A title would improve it to No. 11, and it would leave him 110 points away from making his top 10 debut. He will be keen to overturn his dismal record against Rublev, who has won all three of their matches. The Brit has transformed into a different and better player since their previous showdown at the US Open 2023.

Ad

Both players are fine ballstrikers at their best, though Draper being a lefty gives him a slight advantage. The Brit's career has been on the upswing, and while Rublev's fortunes improved this week, his unbeaten run against his rival could finally come to an end this time.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback