Qatar Open 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: February 17, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Dimitrov in action at the 2025 Brisbane International (Source: Getty)

Seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov will face Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the 2025 Qatar Open on Monday, February 17.

Dimitrov has played just two tournaments in 2025. He commenced the season at the Brisbane International, where he reached the semifinals. The Bulgarian was forced to retire midway through his semifinal match against Lehecka. He was trailing 4-6, 4-4 when he suffered a groin and hip injury.

Dimitrov returned to action at the Australian Open. However, injury issues persisted as the Bulgarian retired at 5-7, 1-2 against his first-round opponent Francesco Passaro.

Meanwhile, Lehecka had a splendid start to the new season, winning the title at the Brisbane International. He defeated third seed Holger Rune and lost just one set in his title run. The Czech continued his great performance at the Australian Open, as he reached the fourth round. However, he was denied a place in the quarterfinals after losing to Novak Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, 6-7(4).

Lehecka then played at the ABN AMRO Open. Following a 7-5, 6-2 win over Alexei Popyrin in the opener, the Czech retired at 5-7, 0-2 in the second round against Hubert Hurkacz after picking up a thigh injury.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

This will be the two's fifth meeting on the tour. Lehecka leads the head-to-head 3-1. The previous encounter was at the 2025 Brisbane International, where the Czech advanced after his opponent's retirement.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jiri Lehecka -155 Grigor Dimitrov +118

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lehecka at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Dimitrov is known for his agility and forehand and his preferred suface is hard. However, amid current injury problems, it is doubtful how well the Bulgarian could perform at his usual level.

Lehecka has been clinical with his serves in recent games. He has recorded more aces than his opponents in nine of the eleven matches played this year. The Czech also has an impressive first-serve win percentage of 81.27% in 2025.

Under current circumstances, there is no clear winner. Match fitness will be a key factor in deciding who will come out on top. Although Dimitrov is higher-ranked and more experienced, Lehecka might have the edge due to his current shape. The Czech also has the better head-to-head record ahead of Monday's fixture.

Pick: Lehecka to win in three sets.

