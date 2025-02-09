Qatar Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,654,963

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview

The 23-year-old during a practice session at the Qatar Open - Source: Getty

Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2025 Qatar Open.

While the Pole received a bye into the second round as a result of being the second seed, the Greek received a walkover in her opening round against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Sakkari led the match 4-6, 6-3, 4-0 before Ruse decided to retire due to an issue with her back/waist region.

Swiatek started her 2025 by leading Team Poland into yet another final of the United Cup, however, they were defeated by Coco Gauff-led Team USA. She then entered the Australian Open as one of the heavy favorites and decimated her opponents en route to the semifinal, where she met the eventual champion Madison Keys, who came back from a set down to end the Pole's run.

Meanwhile, Sakkari's struggle with finding her rhythm has persisted in 2025. She kicked off her year with a disappointing group stage exit at the United Cup following which she suffered a second-round exit at the Adelaide International to Jessica Pegula. Her woes went from bad to worse when she was defeated in the opening round of the Australian Open and a quarterfinal exit at the Linz Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two women is currently leveled at 3-3. While Sakkari won the opening three bouts, Swiatek bounced back by winning the next three, including a semifinal win against Sakkari at the 2022 Qatar Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Iga Swiatek TBD TBD TBD Maria Sakkari TBD TBD TBD

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Swiatek and Sakkari at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open final - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is a three-time defending champion in Doha, meaning her unrivaled game at the event needs no introduction. Many have tried and failed to even take a set off her. Her victims during her unprecedented three-peat include the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina, Anett Kontaveit, and many others.

On the other hand, Maria Sakkari has become a shadow of her former elite self and has been struggling to return to the upper echelons of tennis in the last few years. Things haven't changed for the former World No. 3 in 2025, who is currently out of the Top 20, as she continues to suffer early exits and has a disastrous 3-6 record.

Swiatek's dominance in Doha makes it very hard to bet against her. Coupled with Sakkari's disappointing run of results, it looks like the Pole will have a routine start to her title defense.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

