Qatar Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8) Jack Draper vs Alexei Popyrin

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jack Draper vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Jack Draper at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Jack Draper will take on Alexei Popyrin in the first round of the Qatar Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Draper had a delayed start to the season as he pulled out of the United Cup due to an injury. He arrived at the Australian Open with no competitive match play but still advanced to the fourth round with consecutive five-set wins over Mariano Navone, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and Aleksandar Vukic.

Draper was up against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. The Brit finally ran out of gas and threw in the towel after losing the first two sets due to an injury. He was set to compete in the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam but withdrew from the tournament to focus on his recovery.

Ad

Popyrin has been in dire form this season and hasn't advanced beyond the first round of any tournament thus far. Matteo Arnaldi knocked him out of the Brisbane International, and Corentin Moutet stunned him at the Australian Open. Jiri Lehecka handed him his third straight loss of the year in Rotterdam. Since he also lost his final match of 2024 against Karen Khachanov at the Paris Masters, he's currently on a four-match losing streak.

Ad

Jack Draper vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jack Draper vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper





Alexei Popyrin







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jack Draper vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Alexei Popyrin at the ABN AMRO Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Popyrin won the biggest title of his career at last year's Canadian Open, a Masters 1000 tournament. He also upset defending champion Novak Djokovic en route to the fourth round of the US Open, his best result at a Major. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to back up those results this year.

Ad

Draper has also struggled this year, although due to injuries. It seemed like everything was falling into place for him last season after he struggled with physical issues over the years. He reached the semifinals of the US Open, won the first two titles of his career, and peaked at No. 15 in the rankings.

However, injury setbacks have once again halted his momentum. He gave it his all at the Australian Open with three five-set marathon wins, leaving him with nothing in the tank in his match against Alcaraz. However, with Popyrin amid a slump, the Brit couldn't have asked for an easier start upon his return to action. He will be expected to beat the struggling Aussie to begin his campaign on a winning note.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback