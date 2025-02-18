Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jack Draper vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second round

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,035,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Jack Draper vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Draper celebrates a point in the ATP Qatar Open - Source: Getty

Eighth seed Jack Draper will take on Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Draper is among the finest young talents on tour. He had a splendid season last year, winning the Stuttgart Open and the Vienna Open. He also secured a runner-up finish in the Adelaide International, where he lost to Jiri Lehecka in three-sets.

The Brit entered Doha on the back of a fourth round exit in the Australian Open. Despite a resilient effort against Carlos Alcaraz, he was forced to retire mid match due to a hip injury.

Draper began his campaign in Doha with a solid win over Alexei Popyrin. He defeated the Australian in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(4).

O'Connell returns a serve in the ATP Qatar Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Christopher O'Connell, had a strictly mediocre season last year. Apart from quarterfinal runs in the Adelaide International and the Serbia Open, he also reached the third round of the US Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

O'Connell entered Doha on the back of early exits in Brisbane and Adelaide. He started his campaign with a hard fought win over Hady Habib in the first round, 7-6(7), 7-6(3). The Australian is making his fifth appearance in the Dubai Tennis Championships this year.

Jack Draper vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

The head-to-head between Draper and O'Connell is locked at 0-0.

Jack Draper vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Jack Draper vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Draper makes a serve in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper is constantly improving his game on tour. He was two wins away from winning the US Open last year, but couldn't make his mark against Jannik Sinner in the last four. The Brit is one of the dark horses to win in Doha and will fancy his chances of making a deep run.

O'Connell, on the contrary, has been clinical in the Qatar Open so far. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and is now one win away from reaching the third round. The Australian won 77% of his first serve points against Habib and held his nerve to win two close tie-breakers.

While Draper is known for his potent all-around game, O'Connell likes to be more patient between rallies. The Brit is undoubtedly the favorite to come out on top, but will need to play out of his skin against an inform O'Connell. If Draper finds his range in the first 30 minutes, he will most likely cement his place in the next round.

Pick: Draper to win in straight sets.

