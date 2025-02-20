Fixture: (8) Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: February 20, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,035,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Draper celebrates his win in the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

Eighth seed Jack Draper will take on Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinal of the Qatar Open.

Draper is quickly making a name for himself on tour. After winning his first title in the Stuttgart Open, he added another to his locker in Austria at the Vienna Open. He also reached the semifinal of the US Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Brit entered Doha on the back of a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open. He started his campaign by cruising past Alexei Popyrin and then brushed aside Christopher O'Connell in the second round. Draper outfoxed the Australian O'Connell in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Berrettini plays a forehand in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile, had another solid season on tour last year. Despite missing the first half due to injury, he secured title-winning runs in the Grand Prix Hassan II, Swiss Open, and the Austrian Open. He also reached the quarterfinal of the Vienna Open but lost to Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

The Italian entered Doha on the back of a disappointing first-round exit in Rotterdam. He started his campaign with a brilliant win over Novak Djokovic and then edged past Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. Berrettini defeated the Dutchman Griekspoor in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-4.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Draper leads the head-to-head against Berrettini 1-0. He defeated the Italian most recently in the 2024 Stuttgart Open.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper Matteo Berrettini

Odds will be updated when available.

Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Berrettini in action at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

After losing his first two finals on tour, Draper kept his composure to win the Stuttgart Open last year. He also reached his first Grand Slam semifinal in New York, where he put up a decent fight against Jannik Sinner. If he adds a few more layers to his game, the Brit will be one to watch out for in the near future.

On the other hand, Berrettini dug deep to get past Griekspoor in the last round. The Italian has immense potential to win at the highest level but needs to improve his approach towards matches. Despite having a strong all-around game, he struggles to provide the killer blow at times against higher-ranked opponents.

While Draper has cruised through his opening rounds, Berrettini has had to work hard so far. Both players will be high on confidence at the moment and will back themselves to make it to the semifinals. Fatigue could be the deciding factor in this match, which could work in Draper’s favor. If he finds his rhythm early on, the Brit should be able to outlast Berrettini and book his ticket to the last four.

Pick: Draper to win in three sets.

