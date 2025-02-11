Match Details

Fixture: Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: February 12, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,654,963

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini will take on the dangerous Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the 2025 Qatar Open.

Paolini received a bye into the second round as a result of her seeding and clinched a sound 6-3, 6-4 win over Caroline Garcia to kick off her campaign in style. Meanwhile, Ostapenko, who has been struggling with her form in singles for a while, clinched an impressive 6-2, 6-1 win over Aoi Ito and a statement 7-6(5), 7-5 victory over 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

The Italian kicked off her season at the United Cup where she clinched some impressive wins, helping Team Italy reach the knockout stages of the event. She suffered an early exit at the Australian Open to 28th seed Elina Svitolina following which she entered the first WTA 1000 of the year. Paolini exited the Qatar Open in the opening round last year to Emma Navarro.

Meanwhile, the Latvian has been on an underwhelming run in singles, entering the event with a 1-4 record. Her only win came at the Adelaide International, where she defeated Magdalena Frech. As a result, the 2017 French Open winner is not outside the Top 40, however, she seems to have found her footing in Doha. Osatpenko made it to the third round of the event last year.

It is worth noting that both women are doubles specialists and are seeded at the Qatar Open. While Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei's pair is seeded second, the all-Italian team of Paolini and Sara Errani is seeded third.

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the two women with their head-to-head currently level at 1-1. In their last matchup in the 2023 US Open first round, Ostapenko triumphed in three sets.

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Osatpenko odds

Jasmine Paolini vs Jelena Ostapenko predictions

Both women are powerhouses and if at their best have the capability to see off any opponent on the tour. Jasmine Paolini's 2.0 version, which she unleashed last year has displayed the highest levels of consistency, helping her reach the final of the French Open and Wimbledon, and also helping her win her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai.

She seems to have taken her game into the new season and also gave a look into her fine form by decimating a dangerous opponent of Garcia's caliber.

On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko's high quality is unquestionably a force to be reckoned with. However, when up against a player like Paolini, who has the ability to put the ball back into play to make the rallies, the Latvian's ball-bashing prowess should succumb.

Pick: Jasmine Paolini to win in straight sets.

