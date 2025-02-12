Qatar Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 14 February 2025

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

2024 Miami Open

Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina joined Iga Swiatek, the No. 2 seed, as the only seeds from the top eight left in the quarterfinal draw in Qatar. Pegula saw off the challenge of Daria Kasatkina with a 6-3, 7-5 win, after recovering from a 3-5 second-set deficit. Kasatkina, the No. 10 seed, followed fellow seeded players Coco Gauff, Zheng Qinwen, and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka out of the tournament.

Before Qatar, Pegula started 2025 well and has now won seven of her nine matches this year. She made it to the Adelaide final, where she lost a tight, three-setter to good friend and fellow American Madison Keys.

Unseeded Ekaterina Alexandrova has been a treat to watch in the tournament thus far, leaving top-seeded players in awe. She breezed past Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2 to book her spot against Pegula. That win took her to a seven-match winning streak, which included a win against Emma Raducanu, 6-3, 7-5, and a stunning three-set victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Alexandrova's world ranking of 26 appears to be out of date. She reached No. 15 in April 2024 and won the Linz Open earlier, her first WTA 500 title. At 30, she's been on tour for 14 years and won five WTA titles.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The head-to-head record between Alexandrova and Pegula stands at 1 - 1. Their last match was in March 2024 in the Miami Open quarterfinals which Alexandrova won 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -182 +2.5 (-295) over 12.5 (+102) Ekaterina Alexandrova +145 -2.5 (+210) Over 11.5 (-139)

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Three

Alexandrova has hit a purple patch of form, and her win against Sabalenka, during which she withstood tremendous pressure from the Belarusian powerhouse, stands out. She showed steel in the clutch moments, forcing Sabalenka to make uncharacteristic mistakes in the third set tie-breaker.

Pegula is in good form too, evidenced by her Adelaide performance to push Keys, and as the sixth seed, she is the favorite on paper. However, Qatar 2025 has produced some unexpected results, and there is a real possibility that the on-fire Alexandrova can pull off a win.

PICK:

Alexandrova to win in three sets.

