Qatar Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina

Date: February 11, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview

Pegula during practice ahead of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex - Source: Getty

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday, 11 February.

The 30-year-old American will be playing her first match since the upset against Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the third round of the Australian Open 2025.

Pegula has a 5-2 win-loss record in 2025, as she started the season by reaching the final at the Adelaide International, where she lost to her compatriot Madison Keys in the final.

On the other hand, 30-year-old Svitolina also has a 5-2 win-loss record in 2025, as she reached the Quarterfinal at the Australian Open, where she lost to the eventual champion Madison Keys in three sets.

She was bagelled by Marketa Vondrousova in the first set of her first-round match at the Qatar Open but scripted a great comeback to win the next two sets 6-2, 7-5.

Elina Svitolina celebrates defeating Veronika Kudermetova in the women's singles fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Jessica Pegula leads Elina Svitolina 4-2 in their head-to-head record. Svitolina won their most recent meeting in 2024 on the clay court at the Paris Olympics, but the American leads 4-1 on hard courts.

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Jessica Pegula TBD TBD TBD Elina Svitolina TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Jessica Pegula has an 8-3 win-loss record in the main draw matches at the Qatar Open, as she first came here as a qualifier in 2021. She defeated the second seed Karolina Pliskova in the Quarterfinal, to reach the semifinal on her Doha debut.

Her best result in Doha came in 2023 when she reached the final and lost to the top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She did not reach the Quarterfinals at the last two WTA 1000 events of 2024, in Wuhan and Beijing, so she would like to do better here.

Meanwhile, World No. 22 Svitolina is making her ninth appearance at the event. She has not had much success in Doha, as she won only five matches in her previous eight appearances at the Qatar Open.

Svitolina's best result in Doha was in 2019 when she lost to the top seed, Simona Halep, in the semifinal. She did not play in Doha last year but had a 6-5 win-loss record in the hard court WTA 1000 events in 2024.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets

