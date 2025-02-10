Qatar Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina
Date: February 11, 2025
Tournament: Qatar Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview
World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday, 11 February.
The 30-year-old American will be playing her first match since the upset against Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the third round of the Australian Open 2025.
Pegula has a 5-2 win-loss record in 2025, as she started the season by reaching the final at the Adelaide International, where she lost to her compatriot Madison Keys in the final.
On the other hand, 30-year-old Svitolina also has a 5-2 win-loss record in 2025, as she reached the Quarterfinal at the Australian Open, where she lost to the eventual champion Madison Keys in three sets.
She was bagelled by Marketa Vondrousova in the first set of her first-round match at the Qatar Open but scripted a great comeback to win the next two sets 6-2, 7-5.
Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head
Jessica Pegula leads Elina Svitolina 4-2 in their head-to-head record. Svitolina won their most recent meeting in 2024 on the clay court at the Paris Olympics, but the American leads 4-1 on hard courts.
Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina prediction
Jessica Pegula has an 8-3 win-loss record in the main draw matches at the Qatar Open, as she first came here as a qualifier in 2021. She defeated the second seed Karolina Pliskova in the Quarterfinal, to reach the semifinal on her Doha debut.
Her best result in Doha came in 2023 when she reached the final and lost to the top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She did not reach the Quarterfinals at the last two WTA 1000 events of 2024, in Wuhan and Beijing, so she would like to do better here.
Meanwhile, World No. 22 Svitolina is making her ninth appearance at the event. She has not had much success in Doha, as she won only five matches in her previous eight appearances at the Qatar Open.
Svitolina's best result in Doha was in 2019 when she lost to the top seed, Simona Halep, in the semifinal. She did not play in Doha last year but had a 6-5 win-loss record in the hard court WTA 1000 events in 2024.
Pick: Pegula to win in three sets