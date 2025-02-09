Qatar Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Greet Minnen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Greet Minnen

Date: February 9, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,654,963

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports

Leylah Fernandez vs Greet Minnen preview

Fernandez celebrates a point in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

World No. 27 Leylah Fernandez will take on Greet Minnen in the first round of the Qatar Open on Sunday.

Fernandez had a decent season last year by amassing 31 wins from 56 matches, including a runner-up finish in Eastbourne and a semifinal exit in Hong Kong. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in an fascinating three-set bout.

The Canadian will enter Doha on the back of a third round exit at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the Abu Dhabi Open. She outfoxed the likes of Moyuka Uchijima and Lulu Sun at the latter tournament, but couldn't make her mark against eventual Ashlyn Krueger. The American defeated Fernandez in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 and went on to reach the final.

Minnen in action at the 2025 ASB Classic - Source: Getty

Greet Minnen, meanwhile, grinded out some tough results on the main tour last year, including third round appearances in the Miami and Beijing. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Libema Open, where she lost to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets.

The Belgian will enter Doha on the back of early exits in Melbourne and Linz. She was outdone by Destanee Aiava in the first round of the Australian Open and came up shy against Anastasia Zakharova in the Linz Open qualifiers. Minnen will be eager to make amends and find her best form in the Qatar Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Greet Minnen head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Greet Minnen odds

Leylah Fernandez vs Greet Minnen prediction

Fernandez in action at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez made a slow start to the season last year but picked up the pace and finished on a high. The Canadian only won two titles and tour since 2023 and will be eager to add more silverware to her locker. She had an emphatic all-around game and likes to use her forehand to good effect.

Minnen, on the contrary, has struggled to make any kind of impact on tour in the last couple of years. She reached the semifinals of the Guangzhou Open in 2023, which is best result at the highest level. The Belgian has a steady all-around game but lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents.

Considering their current form and record in the Middle-East swing, Fernandez will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She is still polishing her game at the highest level and will be one of the dark horses at the Qatar Open. If the 22-year-old manages to find her range in the first few rounds, she could be make a deep run in Doha this year.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.

