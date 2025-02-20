Qatar Open 2025 Semifinal: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Date: February 21, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,035,960

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev preview

Andrey Rublev returns a ball against Alex De Minaur of Australia during day four of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the 2025 Qatar Open on Friday, February 21.

2020 Doha champion and 2018 finalist, Rublev edged the second seed Alex de Minaur in a thrilling encounter on Thursday. Rublev saved a match point against the Australian No. 1 and missed seven match points, before finally winning the match on the eighth match point.

The 27-year-old Russian has a 7-4 win-loss record in 2025. He also reached the semifinal of the Open Occitanie last month, where he was beaten by USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic. Interestingly, Kovacevic lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

The Canadian has already won two ATP titles in 2025. Before the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, former World No. 6 Auger-Aliassime also won the Adelaide International in Australia.

Auger-Aliassime will be feeling fresh as he had to win only three sets to reach the semifinal. In the second round, he received a walkover against Hamad Medjedovic, whereas former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev retired in the quarterfinal after losing the first set against Auger-Aliassime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada poses with the Mens Singles Champion Trophy during day six of the 2025 Adelaide International - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Rublev leads Auger-Aliassime 5-1 in their head-to-head record. Two of Rublev's wins were on clay courts, so he leads 3-1 on the hard courts against Auger-Aliassime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Felix Auger-Aliassime



Andrey Rublev

(Odds will be added when available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev prediction

World No. 10 Rublev has a 14-5 win-loss record in Doha. He reached the final here on his debut and won the title when it was an ATP 250 event, so he would be hoping to become the first player to win the Qatar Open in both categories.

Rublev has won five ATP 500 titles in his career, but his last ATP 500 title was at the Dubai Open in 2022, whereas his last hard court title was at the Hong Kong Open in January 2024.

On the other hand, Auger-Aliassime has a 2-1 win-loss record in Doha. He also reached the semifinal here in 2023, when he lost to Daniil Medvedev. His last ATP 500 title was at the Swiss Indoors in 2023.

The 24-year-old Auger-Aliassime has already earned a Top 10 win this season, which came against Taylor Fritz at the United Cup. He would be back in the Top 20 in the Live ATP Rankings with a win against Rublev.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

