Qatar Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Alycia Parks

Date: February 11th 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Sofia Kenin vs Alycia Parks preview

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

WTA-ranked No. 73 Sofia Kenin defeated Abu Dhabi finalist Ashlyn Kruger to book her second-round slot in Qatar. That win represents an uplift in form since she'd failed to progress beyond the first round in two of her last three tournaments. The 2020 Australian Open champion was knocked out of this year's first Major by Coco Gauff.

Alycia Parks has had to negotiate two qualifying rounds to reach the Round of 32 - she breezed past Ysaline Bonaventure and Polina Kudermetova in straight sets, before defeating Diana Shnaider, again by the short route, to set up the all-American Kenin match.

Parks is down at No. 90 in the WTA rankings, but that doesn't reflect her form. She had a superb run to the semifinal in Auckland, where she eventually succumbed 6-4, 6-2 to a resurgent Naomi Osaka, the Japanese four-time major winner. A string of losses since makes her the underdog in this match.

Sofia Kenin vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Sofia Kenin and Alycia Parks have never played against each other on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Sofia Kenin vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin -159 -4.5 (+195) Over 12.5 (-106) Alycia Parks +128 +4.5 (-275) Under 11.5 (-167)

Sofia Kenin vs Alycia Parks prediction

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Both players have looked impressive so far in this tournament, after inconsistent starts to the year. Russian-born Kenin's losses in 2025 have come at the hands of far higher-rated players - Coco Gauff and fellow Russian World No. 26 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - and at 26 she's still in her prime.

Kenin has the pedigree too - her major win sets her apart, and she has five tour wins behind her. She's been ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, back in 2020 when she followed her Australian success with a French Open final appearance and a run to the fourth round of the US Open.

The 24-year-old Alycia Parks has had less success on the tour, with just one win (the Lyon Open in 2023). Her most impressive attribute is her serve - she shares the record with Venus Williams for the fastest women's serve recorded (129mph).

PICK:

Parks is a live opponent, but Kenin's experience should see her through to a straight-sets victory.

