Qatar Total Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza beats Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets to reach 3rd round

Garbine Muguruza earned a quick win at the Qatar Total Open Tuesday night, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 on court one at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex.

The two had met three times earlier, with Muguruza winning their last match at the Australian Open. Her surge of big wins recently meant the two-time Slam champion was one of the favorites coming into this tournament.

With a win over Daria Kasatkina on Sunday, the Spaniard looked eager to take care of business against Tomljanovic, who had given her stiff competition in two of their three matches.

Tomljanovic got off on the right foot, getting two break points at 15-40. But Muguruza saved them both to force deuce, and then locked down the AD point.

A break to love consolidated the hold, before she came up with a steady service game. Tomljanovic got on the board in the fourth game but watched her opponent cruise with a hold to love in the fifth.

Muguruza was on point and used her defense to break Tomljanovic again in the sixth. The former world number one put the icing on the first set, closing it out in 28 minutes with a crosscourt winner.

Muguruza was on fire on the first serve, winning 80 percent of those points, to go with five of eight on the second serve. The Australian on the other hand committed four double faults and couldn't get enough returns in play.

Tomljanovic never got the chance to recover though, as Muguruza continued where she left off and broke her in the opening game of the second set. By the time 18 minutes had elapsed in the set, the Spaniard had a 4-0 lead.

It was soon 5-0 as the 11th seed had the triple break, and she served for the bagel.

The Australian avoided the shutout, breaking the Spaniard in the sixth game. Her persistence carried forward into the seventh with a good service game, allowing Muguruza just one point.

But the Spaniard wasn’t ready to give her a third straight game. Serving for the match a second time, Muguruza earned match point at 40-30, after which she drew an error from Tomljanovic to end the match in 59 minutes.