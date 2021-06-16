Queen's 2021: Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head and prediction | cinch Championships

Match details

Fixture: (1) Matteo Berrettini vs (WC) Andy Murray

Date: 17 June 2021

Tournament: Queen's Club cinch Championships 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,290,135

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray preview

Playing his first grasscourt match since 2018, Andy Murray showed glimpses of his vintage skills on Tuesday as he got past Benoit Paire in straight sets. Murray, who has won the Queen's title five times, won his first-round match 6-3, 6-2 in 66 minutes.

This was just the second win of the season for the Scot, who fully capitalized on Paire's lackluster play. However, Murray has a gargantuan task on his hands up next as he faces top seed Matteo Berrettini on Thursday.

Berretini is in the middle of his career-best season, and will be looking to emulate his recent claycourt success on grass as well. The ninth-ranked Italian, playing at Queen's club for the first time, registered a 7-6(5), 7-6(4) win over countryman Stefano Travaglia in the first round.

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Andy Murray leads the head-to-head against Matteo Berretini by a margin of 1-0. Their only meeting was in the first round of the 2019 Shanghai Masters, where Murray won in straight sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray prediction

Matteo Berrettini enters the match as the favorite on paper, given his recent form and ranking. But he should expect a tough fight from Andy Murray, who will leave no stone unturned to get as many matches under his belt as possible before Wimbledon.

Andy Murray

On Tuesday Murray showcased some of his extraordinary shotmaking skills, hitting several exquisite passing shots that reminded us of his peak form. And while the 34-year-old was decent on his serve, it was his return that gave him the edge over Paire.

Murray won 43% of his return points, breaking his opponent thrice, while not facing a single break point on his serve.

Meanwhile Berretini dominated his opening round match through his serve, hitting 14 aces and winning 81% of his first-serve points. He will look to do something similar on Thursday, and not let his experienced opponent gain any momentum in his return games.

Murray on his part will try to extend the rallies as much as possible and try to extract errors off Berretini's backhand. But if Berretini is serving well, then that - coupled with his powerful forehand - might be a little too much for Murray to handle.

Prediction: Matteo Berrittini to win in straight sets.

