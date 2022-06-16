Queen's Club 2022: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Botic van de Zandschulp.

Date: 17 June 2022

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Botic van de Zandschulp are set to square off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Cinch Championships on Friday.

Davidovich Fokina kicked off his campaign in London with a straight-sets win over compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas. He took on World No. 21 Alex de Minaur in the second round.

The Australian struck first to lead 3-2, but immediately surrendered that advantage as Davidovich Fokina leveled the score. However, the Spaniard lost serve once again and de Minaur didn't give up his lead this time to win the first set.

Davidovich Fokina then saved three break points in the seventh game of the second set, as both players held serve until the final game of the set. With de Minaur serving to stay in the set at 5-4, the Spaniard piled on the pressure as he broke his opponent to clinch the set.

The deciding set played out in a similar manner. With de Minaur serving to stay in the match at 6-5, Davidovich Fokina once again broke his opponent's serve to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. This marks the first time since the Monte-Carlo Masters in April that he has won consecutive matches.

Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2022 cinch Championships.

After a tough three-set win over Paul Jubb in the first round, Botic van de Zandschulp was up against Grigor Dimitrov in the second round. The Dutch player trailed 4-2 in the opening set, but fought his way back into the match and pushed the set to a tiebreak.

van de Zandschulp played an almost flawless tiebreak to nab the first set. He carried the momentum with him into the second set as he quickly raced to a 4-1 lead. Dimitrov was unable to mount a comeback as the World No. 29 won 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina leads van de Zandschulp 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 French Open in five sets.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +115 -1.5 (+250) Over 22.5 (-150) Botic van de Zandschulp -150 +1.5 (+375) Under 22.5 (+105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Davidovich Fokina struggled a little bit on serve against de Minaur in the second round. He coughed up five double faults and won 69% of his first serve points. On the other hand, van de Zandschulp hit 10 aces and won 84% of his first serve points.

The Spaniard will have to step up his service stats or he'll be on the backfoot throughout the contest. Davidovich Fokina's court coverage is much better than his opponent and he spares no effort in getting to the ball, sliding and diving to get a return in play.

If he's able to get van de Zandschulp moving all over the court, he'll be able to elicit some errors from him. The Dutch player, on his part, will look to dictate the play with his forehand.

van de Zandschulp has made considerable progress over the past year, but is still a novice on grass. Davidovich Fokina is also in the same boat, with his results on the surface being less than stellar. Both are in their first ATP quarterfinals on grass, so a win would further boost their confidence ahead of Wimbledon.

However, van de Zandschulp has been more consistent throughout the year and will be favored to come through this clash.

Pick: Botic van de Zandschulp to win in three sets.

