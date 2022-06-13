Queen's Club 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Francis Tiafoe will take on former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Cinch Championships.

Frances has won 12 out of 24 matches this season, with runs to the quarterfinals of the Houston Men's Claycourt Championships and finals of the Estoril Open being his best results.

The American's most recent match was at the 2022 French Open, where he lost to David Goffin 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-4 in the third round.

Tiafoe came out all guns blazing in the match and put up a commanding display to win the first set 6-3. Goffin responded by playing himself into form and caused Tiafoe a lot of problems in the next hour. With some high-quality tennis on display, both players broke each other's serves to force a tie-break. The 27-year old couldn't fend off the German's prowess, who levelled the match at one set apiece.

Goffin made the most of his momentum and took next two sets with ease to hand the World No. 27 a third-round exit in Paris.

Stan Wawrinka has spent most of this season on the sidelines due to injury. He has only been able to play six games so far, and has won two and lost four.

The Swiss' most recent match was at the 2022 French Open, where he lost to Corentin Moutet 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 in the first round.

Wawrinka started the match on a positive note and raced to a 4-1 lead. He broke the Frenchman's serve for a second time in the first set to lead 6-2. The former French Open winner lacked match fitness and spent very little time on the court this season, which showed in the next three sets. Wawrinka put up a spirited performance but eventually lost the frustrating contest.

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Wawrinka leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Tiafoe. The Swiss defeated Tiafoe in their most recent encounter at the 2020 Mexico Open 6-3 ,6-7(4), 7-6(1).

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Frances Tiafoe -190 -2.5(-115) Over 23.5(-110) Stan Wawrinka +135 +2.5(-120) Under 23.5(-125)

Frances Tiafoe vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

This clash will be a good test for both competitors playing their first match of the grass court season. Tiafoe has won 47 percent of his matches on grass, almost equalling Wawrinka's record of 49 percent. The tie hangs very much in the balance.

Tiafoe fired 10 aces and won 77 percent of his first serve points against Goffin. He also rocketed 39 winners, seven more than his compatriot. Tiafoe has an all-round game with powerful groundstrokes on both wings. The American has all the skills in his locker but lacks the mental toughness to get through big matches.

Wawrinka registered 12 aces and won 68 percent of his first serve points against Moutet. He committed 51 unforced errors in the match, which is very uncharacteristic of the Swiss. The former World No. 3 has all the shots in the book and is one of the best at constructing points.

We can expect an intriguing contest between the two. The American has the pedigree to get through these matches while Wawrinka can reply up on his experience to get the job done. Considering Tiafoe's recent record on grass and having spent more time on the court, he should be able to pass this test.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.

