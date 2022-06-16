Queen's Club 2022: Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Marin Cilic vs (Q) Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 17 June 2022

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,134,520

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Marin Cilic at the 2022 cinch Championships.

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will lock horns with World No. 56 Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Cinch Championships on Friday.

After a tough three-set victory over Liam Broady in the first round, Cilic was tested by Alexander Bublik in the second round as well. Both players held serve quite comfortably as the first set headed into a tie-break.

Bublik raced to a 5-0 lead and held three set points at 6-3, but Cilic dug deep as he reeled off five points in a row to flip the script and win the set. The 2017 Wimbledon finalist jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set, but Bublik clawed his way back into the match to level the score.

The Kazakh served to stay in the match at 6-5, but some clutch play from Cilic saw him emerge victorious with a 7-6(6), 7-5 scoreline.

Emil Ruusuvuori at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Emil Ruusuvuori booked his place in the main draw of the Cinch Championships with wins over Jay Clarke and Feliciano Lopez in the qualifying rounds. He then defeated Quentin Halys in three tough sets in the first round.

Ruusuvuori took on home favorite Jack Draper in the second round, who had upset Taylor Fritz in the opening round. The 23-year-old broke his opponent's serve twice to bag the first set. The second set was more competitive as the duo held serve until the tie-break.

However, Ruusuvuori did have a match point on Draper's serve at 5-4, but failed to make the most of it. But he didn't falter during the tie-break to win the match 6-2, 7-6(2).

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Marin Cilic -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-120) Emil Ruusuvuori +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Marin Cilic vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Cilic at the 2022 cinch Championships.

Ruusuvuori isn't known for his serving prowess, but he put up some impressive numbers against Draper in the second round. He hit 12 aces and won a whopping 89% of his first serve points. A similar display against Cilic might give him a fighting chance.

Cilic's second-round win over Bublik was his 34th at the tournament. He simply loves playing here and makes the most of the conditions. His serving stats were quite decent, too, hitting 9 aces and winning 88% of his first serve points. The 2017 Wimbledon finalist also showed great mental fortitude to win the first set after he looked down and out.

However, the Croat had a little difficulty dealing with the low slice balls that came his way. Ruusuvuori could employ a similar tactic to see if it yields good results. Cilic's groundstrokes have more firepower in them compared to his opponent, especially his forehand, which has been doing heavy damage throughout the week.

In the end, it'll be quite the upset if Ruusuvuori manages to get the better of Cilic. The 2014 US Open champion is likely to walk away as the winner.

Pick: Marin Cilic to win in straight sets.

