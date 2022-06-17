Queen's Club 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022.

Date: June 17

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul preview

Second seed Matteo Berrettini will square off against Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships on Friday.

Berrettini was sidelined in March after an injury to his right hand and underwent a minor operation for the same. Expectations weren't high for the 2021 Wimbledon finalist on his return to the tour, but the 26-year-old proved is class by winning the Stuttgart Open.

Berrettini came into the Cinch Championships as the defending champion and beat Dan Evans in his opening match. His title defense was in jeopardy after losing the first set against Denis Kudla, but he engineered a fightback, taking the next two sets to progress to the last eight.

Tommy Paul is through to his first ever quarterfinal on grass after ousting two big names on the men's tour, Denis Shapovalov and Stan Wawrinka.

Paul has not won a title since his triumph at the 2021 Stockholm Open but has faired reasonably well this year, beating the likes of Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov.

The 25-year-old has played only five matches on grass (main draw) in his career but seems to enjoy the pace of the surface. He'll be determined to progress further after his first-round exit at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week.

Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Paul leads the head-to-head against Berrettini 1-0. The Italian had to retire from their previous meeting at the 2022 Mexico Open due to an abdominal injury.

Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Matteo Berrettini -275 -3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (+145) Tommy Paul +210 +3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-200)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM)

Matteo Berrettini vs Tommy Paul prediction

Cinch Championships - Day Four

This match has all the makings of a blockbuster. Berrettini is yet to lose since his return to the tour and has played high-quality, gritty tennis in the last two weeks.

Berrettini won 76 percent of his first serve points against Denis Kudla and smashed 22 aces. The World No. 10 has shown incredible resistance in the past few weeks, emerging victorious in all four matches that have gone to three sets. His massive serve and inside-out forehand make him very difficult to beat, especially on the faster grasscourts.

Tommy Paul plays an aggressive brand of tennis. The talented American is strong off the backhand wing, which he proved against Wawrinka by firing five winners in the opening 10 minutes of the match. Paul will need to improve his first-serve percentage (63) and ace count (2) against Berrettini.

Berrettini has an astounding 81 percent win ratio on grass. Paul will make things hard for the defending champion, but it's hard to go against the Italian on his most dominant surface.

Pick: Berrettini to win in three tight sets.

