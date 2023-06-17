Queen's Club 2023: Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray.

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,195,175.

Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Italian Open.

Seventh seed Alex de Minaur will lock horns with three-time Major champion Andy Murray in the first round of the 2023 Cinch Championships.

De Minaur kicked off his grass swing by participating in the Libema Open. He was the recipient of a first round bye, following which he took on Laslo Djere in the second round. The Australian clinched the opening set with ease, but things were quite tight in the second set.

De Minaur came up short in the eventual tie-break, but regrouped quickly in the deciding set to win the match 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3. He was up against home favorite Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals. The Australian bagged the first set, but went on to lose the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Murray decided to give the French Open a miss in order to remain fresh for the grass season. The Brit's first tournament on the surface was a Challenger event, the Surbiton Trophy. He ended up winning the whole thing, dropping just one set throughout the week as well.

Murray continued to work his way through the Challenger circuit, moving on the the tournament in Nottingham following his previous triumph. The former No. 1 scored wins over Joris de Loore, Hugo Grenier, Dominic Stricker and Nuno Borges to reach a second successive final, where he'll take on Arthur Cazaux.

Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray head-to-head

De Minaur leads Murray 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent contest at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray odds

Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray prediction

Andy Murray at the 2023 Rothesay Open Nottingham.

Murray is one of the most accomplished players on grass as evident by his couple of titles at Wimbledon. He's in great form at the moment as he continues to plow his way through the Challenger circuit.

De Minaur let go of a healthy lead in his loss to Greikspoor at the Libema Open. He went 1/14 on break points, which contributed significantly to his defeat. Should he continue to act in a similar vein, especially against a player like Murray, it could lead to another swift exit.

De Minaur will be feeling confident of his chances against Murray given his perfect winning record against him. But he'll now take on the Brit on his favored surface, that too in front of a rousing home crowd.

De Minaur's excellent court coverage has prevented Murray from executing his game plan to the tee. However, the former World No. 1 is currently showing glimpses of the same form that fetched him numerous laurels. If his body is able to hold up after playing so many matches over the last few days, the Brit could finally snap his losing streak against his younger adversary.

Pick: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

