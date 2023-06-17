Queen's Club 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Cameron Norrie vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, England.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,195,175.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Cameron Norrie vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Cameron Norrie in action at the French Open

Fifth seed Cameron Norrie will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships.

Norrie has had a decent 2023 season so far, winning 29 out of 40 matches. The Brit's only title so far came at the Rio Open, which he won by beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in the final. He also reached the quarterfinal of the Indian Wells Masters.

Norrie's last appearance on the ATP Tour came at the French Open, where he was seeded 14th. The 27-year-old reached the third round of the tournament before losing 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to Lorenzo Musetti.

Miomir Kecmanovic has won 15 out of 31 matches so far this season, reaching two finals - at the Srpska Open and the Estoril Open. The Serb's most recent appearance on the ATP Tour came at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, following an opening-round exit at the French Open.

Kecmanovic was seeded third at the grasscourt tournament but was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Milos Raonic in what was the Canadian's first match in nearly two years.

Cameron Norrie vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Norrie leads 2-0 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the opening round of the 2022 Paris Masters, with the Brit winning 6-2, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Cameron Norrie vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Cameron Norrie

Norrie will enter the match as the favorite, considering his recent run of form and his quality on grass.

The Brit is among the best counterpunchers in the game at the moment, but is also capable of swift transitions from defense to offense. Norrie's consistent groundstrokes and high rally tolerance will also come in very handy. He served 54 aces during the 2022 grasscourt season and will look to produce more of those this time as well.

Kecmanovic loves to play from the baseline and is a fine defensive player. The Serb, however, hits powerful groundstrokes and he could try to keep Norrie on the backfoot with his hitting.

Norrie has not been particularly impressive in recent months. But he should not have much of an issue in beating Kecmanovic and reaching the second round of the Queen's Club Championships.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

