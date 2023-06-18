Queen's Club 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Arthur Fils

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, England

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils preview

Carlos Alcaraz practicing ahead of the Cinch Championships

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Arthur Fils in the first round of the Cinch Championships on Tuesday.

Alcaraz has had a pretty impressive season so far, winning 35 out of 39 matches with four titles to his name, including two Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Madrid.

The Spaniard competed at the French Open as the top seed and reached the semifinals following wins over Flavio Cobolli, Taro Daniel, Denis Shapovalov, Lorenzo Musetti, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He faced Novak Djokovic in the final four and lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Arthur Fils has won 10 out of 14 matches so far this season, winning his maiden singles title at the Lyon Open by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in the final. The 19-year-old started the grass-court season at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch following an opening-round exit at the French Open. He qualified for the main draw of the event before losing to Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

The Frenchman then competed in the qualifying rounds of the Queen's Club Championships and made it to the main draw with wins over Hugo Grenier and Alexei Popyrin.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils odds

Odds will be updated when released.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Fils prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win due to his recent run of form. The Spaniard has regained full fitness after suffering from cramps during his French Open semifinal against Djokovic.

Alcaraz hasn't been particularly impressive on grass so far, but given his quality, he will be looking to improve his performances on the surface this year. The Spaniard plays aggressively but can also counterpunch well when needed. His drop shots are arguably the most precise on tour and could be a huge weapon against Fils.

Fils put in some impressive performances during the claycourt season and now has a tough challenge on grass. The teenager will have to be brave throughout the match against Alcaraz if he is to stand a chance against the World No. 2.

The Spaniard will look to start the grasscourt season strongly and should get past Fils comfortably.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes