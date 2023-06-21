Queen's Club 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,195,175.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Alcaraz in action at Cinch Championships

Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 2, will face 36th-ranked Jiri Lehecka on Thursday, June 22, in a second-round match at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Alcaraz, who lost to Novak Djokovic in a thrilling French Open semifinal (3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6) earlier this month, is looking to make a strong comeback. His recent performance reveals a solid track record, with eight wins in his last ten matches. In terms of games, the Spaniard has played an average of 27.2 games, with a 59.2% winning rate. Alcaraz won his first-round match 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) against Arthur Rinderknech at the ongoing event.

Lehecka's grasscourt record this year stands at a balanced 1-1. He lost to eventual champion Frances Tiafoe (6-7, 4-6) at the Stuttgart Open earlier this month and won against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7-6, 6-3) in the opening round of the Queen's Club Championships.

His last 10 matches are split evenly with 5 victories and 5 losses. He clinched the first set in half of these encounters. Lehecka's average score of 24.7 games per match includes 11.6 overall wins.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

This upcoming match at the Queen's Club Championships will mark the first-ever meeting between Alcaraz and Lehecka. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Carlos Alcaraz Jiri Lehecka

Odds will be updated when available

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lehecka plays a backhand at Cinch Championships

The maiden face-off between Alcaraz and Lehecka at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships is primed to be a captivating encounter.

Despite a semifinal setback at the 2023 French Open, the Spaniard boasts an impressive record this season. Known for his powerful groundstrokes and agile court movement, Alcaraz's form suggests he'll enter the match with confidence.

Contrastingly, Lehecka's record on grass this season stands evenly at 1-1. After a disappointing loss to Frances Tiafoe at the Stuttgart Open, he would be eager to turn the tide on grass.

While Alcaraz may seem to have the upper hand, Lehecka's powerful serve and flat groundstrokes can potentially disrupt the World No. 2's rhythm. If Lehecka can capitalize on his strengths and limit the unforced errors, an upset might be on the cards.

Pick: Alcaraz in three sets.

