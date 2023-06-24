Queen's Club 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda preview , head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda

Date: June 24, 2023

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, England

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda preview

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Cinch Championships

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Sebastian Korda in the semifinals of the Cinch Championships on Saturday.

Alcaraz started the tournament by surviving a scare against Arthur Rinderknech. After losing the first set, the Spaniard eventually won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3). He followed that up with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Jiri Lehecka to set up a quarterfinal clash against Grigor Dimitrov.

Alcaraz broke the Bulgarian in the very first game of the match and this was enough to see him win the opening set 6-4. The second set was tightly-contested and saw several breaks of serves. Alcaraz eventually managed to win the set by the same margin to book his place in the semifinals of the Cinch Championships.

Sebastian Korda entered the Cinch Championships following a second-round exit at the French Open. The American started the ATP 500 event with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Dan Evans.

He then faced fourth-seeded compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the second round and defeated him 7-6(2), 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal clash against the fifth seed Cameron Norrie.

The 22-year-old broke serve in the fifth game of the opening set and won it 6-4 to take the lead in the match. Both players exchanged breaks in the second set and it went to a tiebreak. Korda won it 7-1 to reach his second semifinal of 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Alcaraz leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Korda. The last meeting between the two came in the third round of the 2022 French Open, with the Spaniard winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -250 -1.5 (+105) Over 22.5 (-110) Sebastian Korda +180 +1.5 (-145) Under 22.5 (-130)

(All odds sourced by BETMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Alcaraz's ranking and recent run of form make him the favorite heading into this encounter. However, Korda should not be written off as he has already beaten the Spaniard once before and moves well on grass.

Alcaraz isn't the most prolific server on tour but his serve has fetched him 16 aces so far in London. The 20-year-old will look to attack the American and use his well-disguised drop shots to maximum effect.

Korda has served 35 aces so far at Queen's Club and will hope to serve many more against Alcaraz. The American will have to bring his A-game if he is to come out on top.

Considering Korda's proficiency on grass, the match could go the distance. The American looks in good touch at the moment and there's a fair chance he could come out on top.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.

