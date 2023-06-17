Queen's Club 2023: Holger Rune vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Holger Rune vs Maxime Cressy.

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,195,175.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Holger Rune vs Maxime Cressy preview

Holger Rune at the 2023 Cinch Championships.

Second seed Holger Rune will take on Maxime Cressy in the first round of the 2023 Cinch Championships.

Rune is fresh off of a successful clay swing, which he capped off with a quarterfinal finish at the French Open. He'll be aiming to keep the momentum going during the grass season as well, but given his results last year, he's got a lot of work to do.

Rune competed on grass courts at the ATP level for the first time last year. He was knocked out by Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets at the Halle Open. He fell to Ryan Peniston in the opening round of the Eastbourne International after that.

Rune's woes continued at the Wimbledon Championships too as he faltered at the very first hurdle yet again. Marcos Giron defeated him in straight sets to crush the young Dane's hopes of a winning debut at the All England Club.

Cressy commenced his campaign on grass at the Libema Open in the Netherlands. He faced Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round, but lost the contest 6-2, 7-6 (2). The American did perform better in doubles, where he made it to the semifinals alongside Fabrice Martin.

Holger Rune vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Cressy won thier last encounter at the 2023 Open Sud de France in three sets.

Holger Rune vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Maxime Cressy

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Holger Rune vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Maxime Cressy at the 2023 Italian Open.

Rune is on the hunt for a maiden win on the green grass, while Cressy is quite at home on the surface. The American won his only career title so far at last year's Hall of Fame Open, while also finishing as the runner-up at the Eastbourne International.

Cressy's huge serve makes him quite a difficult player to compete against on these courts. He's also not afraid to serve and volley quite often, which yields good results on grass. However, the American has been far from his best this year.

Cressy is currently on a 10-match losing streak. Since losing to Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the Open 13 in February, he has gone off the rails. During his most recent loss to Huesler at the Libema Open, he negated any advantage gained by his serve by hitting 14 double faults.

While Cressy did manage to get the better of Rune earlier this season, it's unlikely he's going to repeat the feat based on his current form. The young Dane has improved his gameplay considerably with some stellar results this year. Expect the 20-year old to finally notch up his maiden victory on grass courts.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes