Queen's Club 2023: Holger Rune vs Ryan Peniston preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Holger Rune vs Ryan Peniston.

Date: June 21, 2023.

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,195,175.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Holger Rune vs Ryan Peniston preview

Holger Rune at the 2023 cinch Championships.

World No. 6 Holger Rune will lock horns with home favorite Ryan Peniston in the second round of the 2023 Cinch Championships on Wednesday.

Rune was up against Maxime Cressy in the opening round. The Danish youngster was down 5-2 in the first set, but staged a spirited fightback to level the score. He managed to take the set into a tie-break as well, coming out on top in it to put himself in the lead.

The two were quite steady on serve in the second set, with Cressy's match point save at 6-5 being the only time either player stumbled during a service game. Rune gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to win the match 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) and score his first career victory on grass as well.

Peniston faced Ugo Humbert in his opening round bout. The Brit broke his opponent's serve twice to go 4-1 up in the first set. While he surrendered part of his advantage by giving away one of the breaks, he managed to keep his nose in front to clinch the set.

The second set was a different story, with Peniston exerting more control on the match. He sped to a 5-1 lead and the match was over with minutes after that, with the local hero winning 6-4, 6-2.

Holger Rune vs Ryan Peniston head-to-head

Peniston leads Rune 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Eastbourne International in three sets.

Holger Rune vs Ryan Peniston odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 22.5 (-120) Ryan Peniston +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Ryan Peniston prediction

Ryan Peniston at the 2023 cinch Championships.

Rune was made to work hard by Cressy over the course of his first-round win. Now that the young Dane has finally notched up a win on grass, he'll look to keep the momentum going. With 10 aces, 77% of first serve points won and 32 winners against six unforced errors, he was in the zone.

Peniston made some waves during the grass swing last year and seems poised to repeat the feat. He scored a rather comfortable win over Humbert much to the delight of the home crowd.

Peniston scored a stunning upset win over Rune in Eastbourne last year, but the latter is a different player now. While the Dane is still a novice on the surface, he has improved in all aspects of his gameplay.

Peniston will be determined to make the most of the short grass swing, during which he plays some of his best tennis. While the Brit is certainly capable of putting up a fight, Rune should be able to rise to the occasion to overcome any challenge posed by his opponent.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

