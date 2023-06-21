Queen's Club 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Adrian Mannarino.

Date: June 22, 2023.

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,195,175.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Taylor Fritz vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 cinch Championships.

Third seed Taylor Fritz will take on World No. 46 Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the 2023 Cinch Championships on Thursday.

Fritz commenced his campaign here against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round. The American snagged an early break in the first set to go 3-1 up and never looked back after that as he maintained the lead to clinch the set.

Fritz held three break point chances on Zapata Miralles' serve early on in the second set, but was unable to convert any of them. It looked like the set could go into a tie-break, but the American did manage to secure a break of serve towards the end, in the 11th game. He then served out the match to win 6-4, 7-5.

Mannarino was up against home favorite Liam Broady in the opening round. The latter was off to a fast start as he jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first set. The Brit held a set point on his opponent's serve at that point too, but failed to close it out. Nevertheless, he closed out the set himself in the next game.

Broady led 2-0 in the second set, but gave away his lead as Mannarino stormed back to take the set. The Frenchman found his groove and there was no stopping him now. A lone break of serve in his favor in the third set helped him complete a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback victory.

Taylor Fritz vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The two have split their previous four meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 2-2. Fritz won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Delray Beach Open in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -375 +1.5 (-1100) Over 22.5 (-115) Adrian Mannarino +270 -1.5 (+500) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 cinch Championships.

Fritz was almost untouchable on serve in the previous round, winning a massive 93% of his first serve points. He didn't face a single break point either and struck 24 winners compared to just five unforced errors.

After a disastrous first set, Mannarino staged a fine comeback to defeat Broady. While his stats pale in comparison against Fritz, the Frenchman is a tricky player to deal with, especially on grass. He just defeated Daniil Medvedev at the Libema Open last week.

Mannarino's defensive skills will be put to the test against Fritz's overall brand of aggressive tennis. The former won their only encounter on grass in Nottingham back in 2016. However, the American has come a long way since then.

A big serve is a huge asset to have on grass, which tip the scales in Fritz's favor. Both are quite competent players on the surface, but the American should be able to subdue his opponent to advance further.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes