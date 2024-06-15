Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,411,390

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open - Mens French Open Winner Photocall

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the Queens Club Championships on Monday, June 17.

Trending

Alcaraz has made a sensational start to the season so far by amassing 25 wins from 30 matches, including title-winning runs in the BNP Paribas Open and the French Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Argentina Open, where he lost to Nicolas Jarry 7-6(2), 6-3.

The Spaniard captured his first clay court Major in Paris this year. He defeated the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner en route to the finals. He then outmuscled Alexander Zverev to lift the title in a thrilling five-set match, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open - Day 9

Francisco Cerundolo, meanwhile, has made an optimistic start to the season by garnering 16 wins from 32 matches, including a semifinal appearance in the Rio Open and a quarterfinal finish in the Madrid Open. He also reached the third round of the 2024 Italian Open, where he lost to Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

The Argentine will enter London on the back of a fourth round exit in Paris. He defeated the likes of Yannick Hanfmann, Filip Misolic and Tommy Paul in the first three rounds, but couldn't tip the scales in his favor against Novak Djokovic. The Serb outclassed Cerundolo in an epic five-set contest, 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alcaraz and Cerundolo is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Francisco Cerundolo

Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open - Day 9

Despite a shaky start to the season, Alcaraz has delivered when it mattered the most. He not only defended his title in Indian Wells but also captured his first Major crown in Paris. The Spaniard is a three-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 21 and is constantly improving his game on the tour.

Cerundolo, on the contrary, will feel dejected to have not edged past Djokovic in the French Open. He was close to pulling off one of the biggest wins of his career and will be raring to go again on the grass court swing. The Argentine is known for his steady all-around game and potent groundstrokes off both wings.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their record on grass and results on the main tour this year, Alcaraz will be the favourite to solve this riddle and advance to the second round in London.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback