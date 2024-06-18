Queen's Club 2024: Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | cinch Championships

---Match Details

Fixture: (5) Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Tabilo

Date: June 20, 2024

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2024

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Queen's Club, London

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,411,390

Live Channel: USA - Tennis Channel | UK- Sky Sports | Canada- TSN

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

Tommy Paul in action at the French Open

Fifth seed Tommy Paul will take on Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the cinch Championships. The winner will take on either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Jack Draper in the quarterfinals.

Trending

Paul entered the grass season following a third-round exit at the French Open. The American was the second seed at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch and won his opening match 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Aleksandar Vukic to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost 6-4, 6-2 to eventual runner-up Sebastian Korda.

Paul started his campaign at the cinch Championships against Sebastian Baez and won the first set after breaking the Argentine's serve twice. The American squandered four break points in the second set before finally breaking Baez in the last game to register a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Alejandro Tabilo, who reached the semifinals of the Italian Open, had a disastrous opening-round exit at the French Open, where he was the 24th seed.

The Chilean's grass season started at the ATP 500 event in Queen's Club, and he faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. Tabilo had a break point in the first set but was unable to convert. He eventually won the set via a tiebreak.

Davidovich Fokina broke the Chilean's serve in the eighth game of the second set and went on to win it 6-3 to force the match into a decider. Tabilo was dominant throughout the final set and won it 6-1 to book his place in the second round of the cinch Championships.

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is 0-0, as they haven't had any prior encounters on the ATP Tour.

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -350 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-125) Alejandro Tabilo +260 +1.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-120)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

Paul has won 16 of 27 matches on grass throughout his career, which is a considerably better record on the surface compared to Tabilo's 2-4 win-loss tally. Hence, the American will enter the match as the favorite to win.

Paul has served 17 aces in three matches on grass this season and will look to make the most out of his serve against Tabilo. The American is a powerful hitter and has a pretty solid forehand, which he will rely upon heavily. While he loves to dictate play from the baseline, he's also quite decent at the net.

Tabilo's last match was against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is no slouch on grass. The Chilean had an impressive serving performance, winning 51 out of 61 points while serving 14 aces. He also amassed 29 winners compared to a meagre nine unforced errors.

While most of Tabilo's best performances have come on clay, his serve will come in quite handy on grass and he will look to make the most out of it. The Chilean's counterpunching skills will be crucial to cope with Paul.

While Tabilo should not be written off, Tommy Paul's relatively more experience on grass should be able to see him bag the win and reach the quarterfinals of the cinch Championships.

Pick: Paul to win in straight sets