Queen's Club 2024: Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2024

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,411,390

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda preview

Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda came through similarly hard-fought wins in their last matches to set up a showdown in the semifinal at the Queen’s Club.

Paul, the fifth seed at this year’s tournament, will now have a chance to avenge his ‘s-Hertogenbosch quarterfinal loss against Korda from just over a week ago.

Paul’s 25-10 win loss continues to inspire confidence in his chances. He is a title winner in Dallas and has another final appearance at the Delray Beach Open to his credit. A strong run here will bolster him ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Korda has won seven of his eight matches on grass this season.

Korda, meanwhile, had ousted the likes of Paul, Tallon Griekspoor and Luca Nardi en-route to the final in ‘s-Hertogenbosch where he lost to Jack Draper.

The American has carried the good form into the Queen’s Club, improving his season’s win-loss to 22-14 and his grass record to 7-1. He has been pushed to the brink by Grigor Dimitrov and Rinky Hijikata, but has managed to survive in three-sets battles on both occasions.

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Korda leads Paul in their current head-to-head 4-1, with the former's only win coming at last year's US Open.

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -130 -1.5 (+175) Over 22.5 (-140) Sebastian Korda

+100 +1.5 (-250) Under 22.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Paul will look to avenhe his ‘s-Hertogenbosch loss from just over a week ago.

Both Korda and Paul posses similarly power-packed games, but the former has largely dominated their burgeoning rivalry.

Korda’s 25 aces this week and 85%-plus win rate behind the first serve is also a smidge better than Paul’s 22 aces and 80% winning rate.

The younger of the two Americans was also in full control of his service games in their last match at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, facing just a solitary break point throughout,

While Paul is likely to come in with a slightly modified strategy, Korda’s games has the extra layers to handle the challenge. If he can continue to hold steady on serve and stay aggressive, a repeat of the ‘s-Hertogenbosch result could well be in the offing.

Prediction: Korda to win in three sets