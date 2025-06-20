Queen's Club 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (LL) Arthur Rinderknech
Date: June 20, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Championships 2025.
Alcaraz commenced his quest for a second title at Queen's Club with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Adam Walton. He was up against compatriot Jaume Munar in the second round. The World No. 2 captured the opening set courtesy of a single break of serve in his favor.
Neither player made a successful breakthrough on the other's serve in the second set despite having numerous chances. Munar let go of six set points prior to the tie-break. Those missed opportunities could have proven to be costly but he saved a couple of match points to force a decider.
Alcaraz appeared unfazed after wasting match points and went 2-0 up to start the third set. Munar fought his way back into the match yet again, bagging four games on the run to go 4-2 up. However, the momentum swung in the 22-year-old's favor once more. He nabbed five of the next six games to score a 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5 win.
Rinderknech secured his spot in the main draw as a lucky loser. He upset sixth seed Ben Shelton in straight sets to reach the second round, where Reilly Opelka awaited him. A single break of serve proved to be more than enough for the Frenchman to take the first set. The second set went to a tie-break, in which he edged out the American to beat him 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
Alcaraz leads their rivalry 2-0. He won their previous encounter 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) at Queen's Club a couple of years ago in three sets.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
After battling for over three hours, Alcaraz was finally able to beat Munar. He extended his winning streak to 15 matches as a result, the longest of his career. The Spaniard won 76 percent of his first serve points and struck 49 winners against 53 unforced errors in the previous round.
Rinderknech's win over Opelka marked the first time that he won consecutive matches this year. He improved his record for the season to 7-15 with the win. He hasn't faced a single break point in his last two matches.
While Alcaraz has won both of his previous matches against Rinderknech, neither were straight-set affairs. He staged a comeback to beat the Frenchman en route to the Queen's Club title two years ago, and needed four sets to dispatch him at the US Open 2021.
After a marathon win, Alcaraz may not want to push himself too hard ahead of Wimbledon and err on the side of caution. He'll be keen to wrap this up in straight sets, and given their results this year, that's certainly possible. However, if this match goes the distance, then that could favor Rinderknech.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.