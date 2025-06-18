Queen's Club 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar
Date: June 19, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar preview
Carlos Alcaraz and Jaume Munar will clash in an all-Spanish second-round showdown at the HSBC Championships 2025.
Alcaraz commenced his Queen's Club campaign against lucky loser Adam Walton, who replaced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard struck first in the opening set to go up a break. He later held a couple of set points on his opponent's serve in the ninth game but let them go to waste.
Nevertheless, Alcaraz served out the set himself in the next game to take a one-set lead. Both players remained steady on serve in the second set, though the top seed saved a couple of set points on his serve in the 10th game. It turned out to be a real missed opportunity for Walton as the Spaniard came out on top in the tie-break to score a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win.
Munar was up against Jordan Thompson in the first set. A lone break of serve in the Spaniard's favor sealed the set for him. Unfortunately, his opponent couldn't continue after that and retired, thus sending him into the next round.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
Alcaraz leads Munar 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former beat the latter in straight sets in the third round of the Barcelona Open 2022 to win their most recent meeting.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar prediction
Both players have made a winning start to their grass swing. Alcaraz extended his unbeaten run to 14 matches following his win over Walton, thanks to his previous triumphs at the Italian Open and the French Open.
All three of Alcaraz and Munar's previous matches were on clay. They haven't faced each other in over three years, as well. The World No. 2 was still a newbie on the tour when they contested their matches, and he still won two of them.
Munar has also proven to be a lucky charm for Alcaraz, as he ended up winning the tournament both times that he beat him. The latter has a 25-3 career record on grass, while the former's record on the surface stands at 4-11. Given the massive disparity in their results on grass, the recently crowned French Open champion will be favored to continue his run here.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.