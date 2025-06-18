Queen's Club 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar

Date: June 19, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jaume Munar will clash in an all-Spanish second-round showdown at the HSBC Championships 2025.

Trending

Alcaraz commenced his Queen's Club campaign against lucky loser Adam Walton, who replaced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard struck first in the opening set to go up a break. He later held a couple of set points on his opponent's serve in the ninth game but let them go to waste.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz served out the set himself in the next game to take a one-set lead. Both players remained steady on serve in the second set, though the top seed saved a couple of set points on his serve in the 10th game. It turned out to be a real missed opportunity for Walton as the Spaniard came out on top in the tie-break to score a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win.

Munar was up against Jordan Thompson in the first set. A lone break of serve in the Spaniard's favor sealed the set for him. Unfortunately, his opponent couldn't continue after that and retired, thus sending him into the next round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Munar 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former beat the latter in straight sets in the third round of the Barcelona Open 2022 to win their most recent meeting.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -5000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 19.5 (+110) Jaume Munar +1100 -1.5 (+1650) Under 19.5 (-160)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jaume Munar prediction

Jaume Munar at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have made a winning start to their grass swing. Alcaraz extended his unbeaten run to 14 matches following his win over Walton, thanks to his previous triumphs at the Italian Open and the French Open.

All three of Alcaraz and Munar's previous matches were on clay. They haven't faced each other in over three years, as well. The World No. 2 was still a newbie on the tour when they contested their matches, and he still won two of them.

Munar has also proven to be a lucky charm for Alcaraz, as he ended up winning the tournament both times that he beat him. The latter has a 25-3 career record on grass, while the former's record on the surface stands at 4-11. Given the massive disparity in their results on grass, the recently crowned French Open champion will be favored to continue his run here.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More