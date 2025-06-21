Queen's Club 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: June 21, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the HSBC Championships 2025.

Trending

Alcaraz scored a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over lucky loser Adam Walton to begin his Queen's Club campaign. He battled for over three hours against compatriot Jaume Munar in the second round, eventually beating him 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5. He was up against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals.

While the young Spaniard was put to the test in the previous round, he didn't run into any complications against Rinderknech. A single break of serve in each of the two sets helped him wrap up a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Bautista Agut rallied from a set down to beat Nuno Borges 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4 in his opener here. He staged another comeback to upset eighth seed Jakub Mensik 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round. He took on fourth seed Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals.

The two split the first two sets between them, with each player edging past the other in the tie-break. Bautista Agut had a total of 12 break points across the first two sets but failed to capitalize on his chances. He didn't make the same mistake in the third set, breaking Rune's serve twice to score a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Bautista Agut 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Barcelona Open 2023 in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 20.5 (-135) Roberto Bautista Agut +550 -1.5 (+800) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Roberto Bautista Agut at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a marathon win against Munar, Alcaraz exerted a sense of total control against Rinderknech in the quarterfinals. He didn't face a single break point throughout the contest, mainly due to his massive 92 percent success rate on points won behind his first serve.

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 16 matches with his latest win, starting with his triumph at the Italian Open. He also hasn't lost prior to the final of a tournament since the start of the clay swing.

Bautista Agut has been pushed to three sets the entire week. Despite his latest match also going the distance, he didn't face a single break point during the match. He has now tallied three consecutive wins for the first time this season and improved his record for the year to 10-15.

Bautista Agut went 2/14 on break points in the previous round. Wasting so many chances against Alcaraz won't do the trick. The 22-year-old has won both of their previous matches quite easily and given their results this year, this is likely to be another blowout win in his favor.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More