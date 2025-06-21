Queen's Club 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Date: June 21, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the HSBC Championships 2025.
Alcaraz scored a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over lucky loser Adam Walton to begin his Queen's Club campaign. He battled for over three hours against compatriot Jaume Munar in the second round, eventually beating him 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5. He was up against lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals.
While the young Spaniard was put to the test in the previous round, he didn't run into any complications against Rinderknech. A single break of serve in each of the two sets helped him wrap up a 7-5, 6-4 win.
Bautista Agut rallied from a set down to beat Nuno Borges 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4 in his opener here. He staged another comeback to upset eighth seed Jakub Mensik 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round. He took on fourth seed Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals.
The two split the first two sets between them, with each player edging past the other in the tie-break. Bautista Agut had a total of 12 break points across the first two sets but failed to capitalize on his chances. He didn't make the same mistake in the third set, breaking Rune's serve twice to score a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head
Alcaraz leads Bautista Agut 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Barcelona Open 2023 in straight sets.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction
After a marathon win against Munar, Alcaraz exerted a sense of total control against Rinderknech in the quarterfinals. He didn't face a single break point throughout the contest, mainly due to his massive 92 percent success rate on points won behind his first serve.
Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 16 matches with his latest win, starting with his triumph at the Italian Open. He also hasn't lost prior to the final of a tournament since the start of the clay swing.
Bautista Agut has been pushed to three sets the entire week. Despite his latest match also going the distance, he didn't face a single break point during the match. He has now tallied three consecutive wins for the first time this season and improved his record for the year to 10-15.
Bautista Agut went 2/14 on break points in the previous round. Wasting so many chances against Alcaraz won't do the trick. The 22-year-old has won both of their previous matches quite easily and given their results this year, this is likely to be another blowout win in his favor.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.