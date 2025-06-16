Queen's Club 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Holger Rune vs Matteo Arnaldi, Jakub Mensik vs Cameron Norrie | HSBC Championships

The tennis carnival will shift to the Queen's Club Championships in London this week. The top players on tour are set to battle it out for 500 points at the high-profile grass court event.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper will be the top two seeds in London. Alcaraz recently captured his fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open and defeated Jannik Sinner in the final.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton and Alex De Minaur are also set to be a part of the Queen's Club Championships. De Minuar ended his clay court swing on a low and will be eager to turn things around on grass.

Let's look at the exciting matches and predictions for Day One:

#5) Holger Rune vs Matteo Arnaldi

Rune at the Queen's Club Championships - Day Six - Source: Getty

First up, Holger Rune will lock horns with Matteo Arnaldi in the first round.

Rune has had a season filled with ups and downs so far. After early exits in Buenos Aires and Acapulco, he secured a runner-up finish in Indian Wells and won the title in Barcelona. The Dane also reached the fourth round in Paris but lost to Lorenzo Musetti in a gripping encounter.

Arnaldi has made a promising start to the season. Apart from a semifinal run in Delray Beach, he reached the quarterfinals in Dallas, Madrid, and Geneva. The Italian will enter Queen's Club after early exits in Paris and Stuttgart.

Arnaldi came up shy against Jan Lennard Struff in Stuttgart and is most likely to lose against Rune in the first round. The Dane should be able to hold his nerve in London and begin with a win.

Predicted winner: Holger Rune

#4) Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Evans

Tiafoe at the Queen's Club Championships - Day Six - Source: Getty

Next up, Frances Tiafoe will take on Daniel Evans in the first round.

Tiafoe revived his season with a brilliant quarterfinal run in Paris. He humbled the likes of Pablo Carreno Busta and Sebastian Korda en route to the last eight but couldn't navigate past Lorenzo Musetti. The American will be eager to follow up with a strong result on grass.

On the contrary, Daniel Evans has had a disappointing season so far. He entered the qualifiers in Melbourne, Rotterdam, and Paris but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. He reached the second round of the Libema Open last week, which is his best result so far.

Evans has found a bit of rhythm on grass, but Taifoe will still be tough to beat in London. The seventh-seeded American should be able to stamp his authority in the first round.

Predicted winner: Frances Tiafoe

#3) Gael Monfils vs Mackenzie McDonald

Monfils at the Queen's Club Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Third, Gael Monfils will face Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Monfils is still going strong at the age of 38. After a title-winning run in Auckland, he reached the fourth round in Melbourne and Miami. The Frenchman will enter Queen's Club after a first-round exit in Stuttgart at the hands of Alex Michelsen.

McDonald, on the other hand, reached the last 16 in Delray Beach, Houston, and Rosmalen this year. He defeated Mattia Bellucci in the first round of the Libema Open but couldn't navigate past Karen Khachanov. The Russian defeated him in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4).

Both players have a solid skill set on grass, but Monfils' experience will tilt the tie in his favor. The Frenchman should be able to begin with a win in London.

Predicted winner: Gael Monfils

#2) Jakub Mensik vs Cameron Norrie

Mensik at the Queen's Club Championships - Day Five - Source: Getty

Next up, Jakub Mensik will take on Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Mensik captured his first Masters 1000 crown in Miami this year. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open but lost to Francisco Cerundolo in three sets. The Czech will enter London after a disappointing second-round exit in Paris.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie has looked sharp in the last few months. After a third-round finish in Madrid, he reached the semifinals in Geneva and the fourth round in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Novak Djokovic, the Serb eliminated him in straight sets at Roland Garros.

While Mensik has yet to prove his potential on grass, Norrie is a former semifinalist at Wimbledon. Despite being ranked lower than the Czech, he could have a say in the first round.

Predicted winner: Cameron Norrie

#1) Nuno Borges vs Roberto Bautista-Agut

Borges at the Libema Open Grass Court Championships - Source: Getty

Lastly, Nuno Borges will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the Queen's Club Championships.

Borges has had a hot and cold season so far. After a semifinal run in Auckland, he reached the quarterfinals in Marrakech and Rosmalen. Despite a spirited performance against Ugo Humbert, the Frenchman defeated him in Rosmalen, 6-1, 6-4.

Bautista Agut, meanwhile, has struggled to find his rhythm on tour. After early exits in Melbourne, Rotterdam, and Doha, he reached the second round in Madrid, Monte Carlo, and Rome. The Spaniard also reached the quarterfinals in Hamburg but lost to Flavio Cobolli in straight sets.

Bautista-Agut lost his grass season opener against Hubert Hurkacz in Rosmalen and could find it difficult to get past Nuno Borges in London. He is most likely to lose against the Portuguese in the first round.

Predicted winner: Nuno Borges

