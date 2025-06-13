Queen's Club 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (1) Zheng Qinwen
Date: June 13, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $1,415,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel
Emma Raducanu vs Zheng Qinwen preview
In a high-profile encounter, Emma Raducanu will face top seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships.
After her third-round run at the Australian Open, where she lost against Iga Swiatek, Raducanu struggled to get past the opening rounds of the hard-court events. However, she returned to form at the Miami Open, where she reached the quarterfinals, losing 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6 against Jessica Pegula.
The clay season saw Raducanu have multiple second-round exits in Madrid, Strasbourg, and at the French Open. Her best clay-court result was reaching the fourth round at the Italian Open, where she lost 1-6, 2-6 against Coco Gauff. The British player began her grass season at the Queen's Club, where she began her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa, and then followed it up with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Rebecca Sramkova in the second round.
Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen has shed her early struggles this year and regained her form, as she has reached the last eight in six of her last seven events. She reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami, and reached the semifinals in Rome, losing against top players like Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff.
Zheng entered the grass season with a quarterfinal run at Roland Garros, losing against eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka. Being the top seed, she received a bye in the first round at Queen's Club, and opened her campaign with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over McCartney Kessler in the second round.
Emma Raducanu vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Emma Raducanu vs Zheng Qinwen odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Emma Raducanu vs Zheng Qinwen prediction
In her previous match against Sramkova, Raducanu landed 72 percent of first serves, winning 67 percent of those points. She also had a high proficiency while returning, as she won 60 percent of the total return points, breaking her opponent's serve six times.
In her match against Kessler, Qinwen had to overcome a 4-1 deficit in the third set to win the match. Even though she won 76 percent of her first-serve points, she faltered on break points, having had her service broken three times during the course of the match.
Even though Qinwen is the top seed, Raducanu has a fair chance of upsetting her as grass is better suited to her game, and the Chinese player has had no historical success on the surface. Also, with the crowd support behind her, Raducanu will have a slight edge.
Pick- Raducanu to win in three sets