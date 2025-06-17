Queen's Club 2025: Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs (Q) Mackenzie McDonald
Date: June 18, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald preview
Holger Rune is set to face Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2025 HSBC Championships on Wednesday, June 18.
Rune had a disappointing finish to the clay swing, suffering early round exits in the Madrid Open and the Italian Open after winning a title in Barcelona. However, he redeemed himself with a run to the second week of the French Open.
The 22-year-old chose not to participate in either of the two ATP 250 events – the BOSS Open or the Libema Open – giving himself a two-week break following his 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 loss against Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros. He redeemed himself with a strong win to begin his HSBC Championships campaign, defeating Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 6-4.
McDonald has spent significantly more amount of time on the grass than his upcoming opponent. Following an opening round loss in Birmingham (Challenger level), the American has won three matches at 's-Hertogenbosch before his run came to an end against Karen Khachanov.
McDonald has significantly improved during his time in London, defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic and Henry Searle in straight sets to clinch a spot in the main draw. He then orchestrated the biggest upset of the opening round, shocking Gael Monfils with a 6-4, 6-4 win.
Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head
The head-to-head between Rune and McDonald is currently tied at 1-1. McDonald won their latest meeting during the Cincinnati Masters 2023 after his opponent retired in the second set.
Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction
McDonald will enter the contest high on confidence, having won six out of the seven matches he has played on grass. In these matches, the 30-year-old has had an incredible serving display – 74% points won on his first serve – and is averaging fewer double faults than his tour average for the ongoing season.
However, despite his fine form, defeating Rune will be a tough task for McDonald. The Dane looked rejuvenated during his opening round match at Queen’s Club and is touted as a title contender by many.
Pick: Rune to win in three sets.