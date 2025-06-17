Queen's Club 2025: Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Holger Rune vs (Q) Mackenzie McDonald

Date: June 18, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Holger Rune is set to face Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2025 HSBC Championships on Wednesday, June 18.

Trending

Rune had a disappointing finish to the clay swing, suffering early round exits in the Madrid Open and the Italian Open after winning a title in Barcelona. However, he redeemed himself with a run to the second week of the French Open.

The 22-year-old chose not to participate in either of the two ATP 250 events – the BOSS Open or the Libema Open – giving himself a two-week break following his 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 loss against Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros. He redeemed himself with a strong win to begin his HSBC Championships campaign, defeating Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 6-4.

McDonald has spent significantly more amount of time on the grass than his upcoming opponent. Following an opening round loss in Birmingham (Challenger level), the American has won three matches at 's-Hertogenbosch before his run came to an end against Karen Khachanov.

McDonald has significantly improved during his time in London, defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic and Henry Searle in straight sets to clinch a spot in the main draw. He then orchestrated the biggest upset of the opening round, shocking Gael Monfils with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rune and McDonald is currently tied at 1-1. McDonald won their latest meeting during the Cincinnati Masters 2023 after his opponent retired in the second set.

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Mackenzie McDonald

Odds will be updated when available.

Holger Rune vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

McDonald will enter the contest high on confidence, having won six out of the seven matches he has played on grass. In these matches, the 30-year-old has had an incredible serving display – 74% points won on his first serve – and is averaging fewer double faults than his tour average for the ongoing season.

However, despite his fine form, defeating Rune will be a tough task for McDonald. The Dane looked rejuvenated during his opening round match at Queen’s Club and is touted as a title contender by many.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More