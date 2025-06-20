Queen's Club 2025: Jack Draper vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | HSBC Championships

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Jack Draper vs Jiri Lehecka
Date: June 21, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Jack Draper vs Jiri Lehecka preview
Second seed Jack Draper will face Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals of the HSBC Championships 2025.
Draper dispatched Jenson Brooksby in straight sets to begin his run at Queen's Club. He rallied from a set down to beat Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the quarterfinals, where he was up against Brandon Nakashima. The Brit ran away with the first set courtesy of a break of serve in his favor.
Nakashima fought back to take the second set and force a decider. While the two were evenly matched for most of the third set, Draper eventually gained the upper hand. He secured the only break of serve in the set to score a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win.
Lehecka knocked out fifth seed Alex de Minaur in the first round and followed it up with another straight sets win over Gabriel Diallo, who had just won the Libema Open. He took on home hope Jacob Fearnley in the quarterfinals. The Czech initially led by a break in the opening set but couldn't maintain his grip on the lead.
Nevertheless, Lehecka recovered down the line and bagged the last three games of the set to clinch it. He outplayed Fearnley with ease in the second set, reeling off five games in a row to win the match 7-5, 6-2.
Jack Draper vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head
Draper leads their rivalry 2-1. He won their most recent encounter at this year's Qatar Open in three sets.
Jack Draper vs Jiri Lehecka odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Jack Draper vs Jiri Lehecka prediction
Lehecka has been rock solid this week at Queen's Club. He hasn't lost a set so far and dropped his serve for the first time in the tournament against Fearnley in the previous round. He won 79 percent of his first serve points against the Brit and struck 17 winners against 23 unforced errors.
Draper was pushed to three sets for the second consecutive match but edged past Nakashima in the end. He won 78 percent of points behind his first serve and blasted 41 winners compared to 37 unforced errors.
Lehecka and Draper have a budding rivalry, having crossed paths thrice since the start of 2024. The former won their first match in three sets, while the latter has flipped the script by winning their last two encounters. This will be their first match on grass.
Draper's maiden career title came on grass. His 18-7 career record on grass pips Lehecka's 10-6 record on the surface. The latter is also bidding to reach his first final of the season, while the former has already made three finals this year, winning one. The Brit's record on grass and results this year make him the favorite to win this encounter.
Pick: Jack Draper to win in three sets.