Queen's Club 2025: Madison Keys vs Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | HSBC Championships

Fixture: (2) Madison Keys vs (5) Diana Shnaider

Date: June 13, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $1,415,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel

Madison Keys vs Diana Shnaider preview

Madison Keys looks on during her 2R win at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Madison Keys will face Russia's Diana Shnaider for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on Friday (June 13).

Keys has enjoyed a career-best run on the WTA Tour this year, winning her maiden Major title at the Australian Open and reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open. Playing in her first grasscourt event of the year at the Queen's Club, the American made quick work of Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the second round as she won 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Shnaider, meanwhile, has also put together a great campaign in 2025, achieving her career-high WTA singles ranking of 11 last month. Seeded seventh at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, London, the 21-year-old routed Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-1 in the first round. She then needed three sets and nearly two hours to beat local favorite Katie Boulter 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the 500-level event.

Madison Keys vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head

Keys leads Shnaider 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American defeated the Russian in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Diana Shnaider odds

Madison Keys vs Diana Shnaider prediction

Diana Shnaider celebrates during her 2R win at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Keys has recorded favorable results on grasscourts over the last few years, reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the second time in her career and winning her seventh career WTA singles title at the Eastbourne International in 2023, respectively. The 30-year-old has explosive and flat groundstrokes from both wings, which will keep her in good stead on a fast surface like grass.

Shnaider, on the other hand, also hits heavy shots off both wings, with the Russian's lefty forehand being the biggest weapon in her arsenal. The World No. 12's serve, in particular, sets her apart from other younger players, as she can hit her spots quite regularly.

The keys for both players in this match-up will be to win a high percentage of their first-serve points and dominate rallies with their forehand. Although Keys is the more in-form player coming into their last-eight encounter at Queen's Club, Shnaider's lefty advantage will give her considerable odds of scripting an upset on Friday.

Pick: Shnaider to win in three sets.

