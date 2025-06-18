Match Details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Arthur Rinderknech
Date: June 19, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Reilly Opelka vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
Reilly Opelka of the United States will clash with Arthur Rinderknech of France at the Queen's Club in a Round of 16 match on Thursday, June 18.
Opelka is a good player on grass and started the grass-court season well by reaching the semifinal of the Libema Open. Prior to that, he had reached the second round of the French Open. Opelka beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina 7-6(6), 6-4 in his first match at Queen's Club to set up the clash with Rinderknech in the Round of 16.
Rinderknech, on the other hand, reached the Round of 16 of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He then qualified for the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club by coming through the Qualifiers. He then beat a big-hitting Ben Shelton 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in his first-round match. He now faces another big hitter in the form of Opelka.
Reilly Opelka vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
The two players have clashed only once so far, and Rinderknech has won that match, giving him a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head.
Reilly Opelka vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Reilly Opelka vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
This match is going to be a clash between two big servers and powerful hitters. Opelka has a huge serve and can back it up with his powerful groundstrokes. The same is true for Rinderknech as well. Both players will fancy their chances of winning their service games, and it should not come as a surprise if their match consists of very few breaks of serve, especially on grass.
However, Rinderknech is a better mover on the court than Opelka, primarily because of the latter's size. This match might require either player to move to the net frequently, and hence, the Frenchman holds the advantage.
Rinderknech might try to drag the American to the net frequently by playing drop shots, something that the big man will not enjoy. Hence, he holds the edge in the match. It should be a close match, but the Frenchman should have the last laugh.
Pick: Arthur Rinderknech to win in three sets.