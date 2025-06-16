Match Details
Fixture: (PR) Reilly Opelka vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Date: June 17, 2025
Tournament: HSBC Championships 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: €2,522,220
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+
Reilly Opelka vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview
USA's Reilly Opelka will face Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round of the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday (June 17).
Opelka is enjoying a good run on the ATP Tour in his comeback season, having won 18 of his 30 matches thus far (not including qualifying and Challenger-level events). The highlights of the former World No. 17's season include reaching his seventh career singles final at the Brisbane International, and more recently, upsetting top-seeded Daniil Medvedev to record a semifinal showing at last week's Libema Open.
The 27-year-old is making his third career appearance at Queen's Club this week and will be eager to win his first match at the ATP 500 tournament. His first-round opponent Ugo Carabelli, meanwhile, is making his debut at the grasscourt event, having recently enjoyed a rise to his career-high ranking of 51 last month. The 25-year-old was plying his trade on the Challenger circuit until 2024, meaning he will play his first-ever tour-level match on grass this week.
Reilly Opelka vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head
Opelka and Carabelli have never met each other on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Reilly Opelka vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Reilly Opelka vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction
According to ATP stats, Opelka has won nearly 80% of his first-serve points this year, further attesting to his serving prowess. Moreover, despite towering at 6'11", the World No. 75 is still a considerably good shotmaker and can unload from either wing during long rallies. He can also approach the net off his serves, making him a dark horse to go deep at this year's Queen's Club Championships.
Ugo Carabelli doesn't nearly have as good of an aptitude for grass since he prefers playing on slower surfaces like clay. That said, the Argentine is adept at percentage play and will look to move his lower-ranked opponent around from the baseline. Although he can take the match to the distance, Opelka has looked determined lately to make his return to the top rungs of men's tennis, making him the firm favorite for this encounter.
Pick: Opelka to win in two tight sets.