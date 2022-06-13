Queen's Club 2022: Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: London, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €2,134,520.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Andy Murray will look to have a winning start to the Queen's Club Championships

Andy Murray takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Queen's Club Championships.

The former World No. 1 has produced some promising performances so far this season, having reached two finals in tour level events. He also made it to the last 16 of the Madrid Open before pulling out of his match against Novak Djokovic due to illness.

Murray's first ATP grasscourt tournament was the BOSS Open. He started his campaign by defeating Christopher O'Connell in the first round and followed it up by getting the better of Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

He set up a quarterfinal clash against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. Murray beat the Greek 7-6(4), 6-3 to register his first win over a top-5 player since 2016.

He then defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach his second final of the season (first in Sydney) and lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to Matteo Berrettini. Murray's performances in Stuttgart saw him return to the top-50 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2018.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Matteo Berrettini defeats Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 to clinch the



@theweissenhof BOSS OF THE BOSS OPEN!🤩Matteo Berrettini defeats Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 to clinch the #BOSSOPEN title BOSS OF THE BOSS OPEN!🤩Matteo Berrettini defeats Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 to clinch the #BOSSOPEN title@theweissenhof https://t.co/7gOceiCjN2

Sonego has had a mediocre 2022 season, with his best result on tour being a semifinal run at the Argentina Open. He also made it to the last eight of the Cordoba Open and the Sydney International.

The Italian was eliminated in the third round of both the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

Sonego entered the BOSS Open in Stuttgart as the sixth seed and reached the quarterfinals following straight-set wins over Benoit Paire and Jan-Lennard Struff. Here, he lost to eventual champion and fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Matteo Berrettini moves into the semi-finals with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Sonego



#BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof Hammer TimeMatteo Berrettini moves into the semi-finals with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Sonego Hammer Time 🔨Matteo Berrettini moves into the semi-finals with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Sonego#BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof https://t.co/J0XsP07LEw

Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0. The winner of the match will face Matteo Berrettini or Dan Evans in the last 16 of the Queen's Club Championships.

Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray -190 -2.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-150) Lorenzo Sonego +145 +2;5 (-125) Under 22.5 (+105)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Given his recent performances, Murray will fancy his chances of winning the match. The Brit's improved first serve and powerful groundstrokes from the baseline will trouble Sonego. The Brit can still move well on the court and will use that to run down any drop shots the Italian will use to tire Murray out.

Sonego has a decent serve but his baseline game needs some improving on grass. The Italian's net game is also exploitable and Murray will look to draw him to the net to stand a better chance of winning points.

The key factor for Murray is fitness. The former World No. 1 had to take a medical timeout after a hip/groin injury he suffered after crashing into the player's seat in the BOSS Open final. Visibly hampered following the injury, Murray will hope for a speedy recovery to have the best chance of a deep run in the event.

If Murray is fit, he should be able to defeat Sonego and reach the second round of the tournament.

Pick: Murray to win in three sets.

