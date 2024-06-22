Queen's Club Final 2024: Tommy Paul vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | cinch Championships 2024

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Tommy Paul vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: June 23, 2024

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Queen's Club, London

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,411,390

Live Channel: USA - Tennis Channel | UK- Sky Sports | Canada- TSN

Tommy Paul vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Tommy Paul in action at the cinch Championships

Fifth seed Tommy Paul will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the cinch Championships on Sunday, June 23. Both players will look to win their maiden titles on grass.

Paul entered the ATP 500 event after a quarterfinal exit at the Libema Open. The American started his campaign against Sebastian Baez, winning 6-4, 6-4 in the openig round. He followed up with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo to book his place in the quarterfinals.

The American beat Jack Draper 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory to reach the semifinals. Paul then faced Sebastian Korda for the second time in two weeks and won the opening set 6-4. The second set went to a tiebreak, but the 27-year-old was not to be denied as he eventually registered a 6-4, 7-6(2) win to book his place in the final.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti started the grasscourt season with an impressive run to the semifinals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. He entered the cinch Championships and scripted a major upset in the first round by beating second seed and last year's runner-up Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The Italian then beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal clash with local boy Billy Harris. Musetti registered his first straight-set win in Queen's Club this year (6-3, 7-5) to book his place in the semifinals.

He survived a scare from Jordan Thompson, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his first final in over 20 months.

Tommy Paul vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is tied at 0-0.

Tommy Paul vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -250 -1.5 (+100) Over 22.5 (-110) Lorenzo Musetti +195 +1.5 (-140) Under 22.5 (-130)

Odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Both players have started the grass season well, so we could have an interesting encounter on our hands.

Paul has a pretty decent serve that has fetched him 27 aces in the Queen's Club. The American is a fine counterpuncher but can always switch from defense to offense quickly, especially with his powerful forehand. His net play can also come in very handy.

Meanwhile, Musetti loves to play adventurously and never shies away from playing his shots. The Italian's one-handed backhand is quite elegant and effective, and he will look to make the most out of it. He has served 19 aces in the ATP 500 event.

Paul has been in relatively good form in 2024, but we cannot overlook Musetti producing what could be a potential resurgence this season on grass. However, the Italian has played quite a few three-setters in London, compared to his opponent, who has dropped just one set.

Lorenzo Musetti might well be feeling the after-effects of his previous encounters on Sunday. That, combined with Paul's relatively better form, should see the American fetch his first title on grass.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets