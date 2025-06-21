Queen's Club final 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | HSBC Championships

By Aman Mohamed
Published Jun 21, 2025 18:20 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka - Image Source - Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: June 22, 2025

Tournament: HSBC Championships

Round: Final

Venue: Queen's Club, London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €2,522,220

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - BBC/Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN+

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Alcaraz at the HSBC Championships - Day Thirteen - Source: Getty
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Queen's Club Championships in London.

Alcaraz is the player to beat on the men's tour. After a quarterfinal exit in Melbourne, he has secured title-winning runs in Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Paris. The Spaniard outclassed Jannik Sinner to claim his first French Open crown, 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Alcaraz started his campaign in London by breezing past Jaume Munar and Arthur Rinderknech. He then overpowered Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-4. The 22-year-old will be making his third appearance at the Queen's Club Championships this year.

Lehecka at the HSBC Championships - Day Thirteen - Source: Getty
Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka has been constantly improving his game on tour. After a semifinal run in Doha, he reached the quarterfinals in Hamburg and Stuttgart. He also captured an ATP Tour title in Brisbane this year by defeating Reilly Opelka in the final.

Lehecka started his campaign in London with solid wins over Alex De Minaur and Gabriel Diallo. He then eliminated Jacob Fearnley and stunned Jack Draper in the semifinals. The Czech player outsmarted Draper in a close three-set bout, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. He is one win away from claiming his first title on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alcaraz and Lehecka is poised at 1-1. Lehecka won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Qatar Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Carlos Alcaraz
Jiri Lehecka
Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Alcaraz plays a drop volley in the HSBC Championships - Day Thirteen - Source: Getty
Alcaraz got out of jail to defeat Jannik Sinner in the French Open final. The Spaniard saved three match points and outlasted the Italian in an epic five-set bout. He is brimming with confidence at the moment and will hope to continue his form on grass.

Lehecka, meanwhile, has started well on grass after a hectic stint on clay. He has continued his knack of defeating higher-ranked opponents this week and will be hungry to make it count in the final. He relies on his rapid serve and anticipation skills on the court.

Despite Lehecka's potent form this week, Alcaraz will be a heavy favorite to come out on top. He has the ability to win points at will and is able to control rallies on grass more often than not. If he manages to neutralize Lehecka's serve and begins well in the final, he is most likely to win the Queen's Club Championships in London.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

