Queen's Club 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: London, England

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda preview

Frances Tiafoe in action at the Boss Open in Stuttgart

Fourth seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Sebastian Korda in the second round of the 2023 Cinch Championships.

Tiafoe has won 28 out of 37 matches this season, with two titles to his name, the most recent of which came last week in Stuttgart. He won the ATP 250 tournament by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) in the final. The American thus broke into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

Tiafoe then entered the Cinch Championships seeded fourth and was drawn against Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round. The 25-year-old put in a fine performance to beat the Dutchman 6-2, 6-4 and book his place in the second round.

Sebastian Korda has won ten out of 15 matches so far this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Adelaide International 1. The 22-year-old started his grasscourt season at the Cinch Championships by facing Dan Evans in the opening round.

Korda made the decisive break in the seventh game of the opening set before winning it 6-4 and taking the lead in the match. Both players were firm on their serve in the second set and were tied at 5-5 when Korda broke Evans and then held his serve to seal his place in the second round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Tiafoe leads 3-1 in the head-to-head between the two players. Their last meeting came in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, with Korda winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Frances Tiafoe -155 -1.5 (-150) Over 22.5 (-135) Sebastian Korda +120 +1.5 (-210) Under 22.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Tiafoe will enter the match as the favorite to win but Korda is capable of giving the 25-year-old a run for his money.

In his first match, Tiafoe was formidable on his first serve, dishing out five aces and winning 26 out of 30 points. He also hit 17 winners and only four unforced errors. The American will look to attack from the beginning and dictate the points.

Korda also had a brilliant service performance in his match against Dan Evans, serving 13 aces and winning 33 out of 37 first-serve points. The 22-year-old finished with 27 winners and 11 unforced errors.

Both players will be eager to play aggressively and eventually, it will come down to who is more composed on the court. While Korda cannot be written off, Tiafoe's agility and current form could see him come out on top and reach the quarterfinals in London.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.

